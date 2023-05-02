Arrests & Citations 030325

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Gray Aldeguer, 66, McMinnville, Feb. 27, Department of Corrections hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Christopher Duane Ellis, 41, Carlton, Feb. 27, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, second-degree theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance/Schedule II, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Apocalypse Bella, 50, Clackamas, Feb. 27, U.S. Marshals hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Lenora Ayana Williams, Portland, 26, Feb. 27, U.S. Marshals hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jeffrey Scott Magnus, 50, Clackamas, 41Feb. 27, U.S. Marshals hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Michael Allen Hoezee, 36, Sheridan, Feb. 28, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, Newberg Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Jeffrey Daniel Minten, 43, Grand Ronde, Feb. 27, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Scott Wayne Smith, 53, Sheridan, Feb. 27, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Stephanie Lynn Haines, 39, Portland, Feb. 27, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Shawn Daniel McCallister, 40, McMinnville, Feb. 27, parole violation, Multnomah County hold, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Adam Buster Scroggins, 51, Toledo, Feb. 28, Lincoln County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Cory Anthony Vandyke, 40, McMinnville, Feb. 28, driving under the influence of intoxicants, recklessly endangering another person/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

William Leroy Brooks, 68, Sheridan, March 2, failure to report as sex offender; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Zachary Alexander Sanchez, 32, Yamhill, March 1, post-prison supervision sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Christopher Thomas Fuller, 39, Salem, March 1, post-prison supervision sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

McMinnville Police Department

Jeremy Byron Ethridge, 43, McMinnville, Feb. 27, first-degree criminal mistreatment/two counts, second-degree criminal mistreatment/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $7,500 bail.

Adam Michael Haskins, 37, McMinnville, Feb. 27, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured person; booked and released.

Morgan Wesley Kain, 21, McMinnville, Feb. 27, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Tanner Levi McMahon, 18, McMinnville, Feb. 27, fourth-degree assault; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Rodney Wayne Harwood, 60, McMinnville, Feb. 28, violating court’s stalking order; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Rory Dean Oliver, 33, McMinnville, Feb. 28, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Brianna Mae Roque, 24, McMinnville, Feb. 28, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Tyra Ann Softich, 28, McMinnville, Feb. 28, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Jonathon Wesley Fugit-Travis, 36, McMinnville, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Bobby Joe Stark, 32, Sheridan, March 1, fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment/two counts, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Antonio Marcos Morales, 36, Newberg, March 2, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Benjamin Alan Wilder, 55, McMinnville, March 1, first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse/10 counts, second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse/10 counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Eric Hagen McMillen, 36, McMinnville, Feb. 28, probation violation, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Shane Elliot Schuster, 52, Newberg, Feb. 27, fourth-degree assault, harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jedediah Raymond Knapp, 40, Woodburn, Feb. 27, Clackamas County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Fodey Molodyh, 45, Aurora, Feb. 27, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $2,500 bail.

Dustin Charles Denham, 26, Donald, Feb. 27, first-degree theft, first-degree burglary, theft by receiving, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.