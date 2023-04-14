By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

ARPA projects request an additional $300k

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Drew

$114,172 for unaccounted sick leave from the pandemic, according to city staff. Gonna need more information on this!

tagup

I agree Drew… that’s a pretty sketchy description of a substantial amount of money!

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented