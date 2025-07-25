July 25, 2025 Tweet

Arlyce Menzies: ‘American poor’ not a past to welcome back

##Arlyce Menzies

I grew up poor. That is, American poor.

I fantasized about food at night — mashed potatoes, buttery dinner rolls, raspberry cheesecake. I would wake up and imagine a breakfast of strawberry waffles with whipped cream and cold orange juice, then talk myself toward accepting what I knew was actually there — toast with peanut butter and usually milk — as my dad did not tolerate ungratefulness.

I couldn’t pay school fees like the dreaded $10 workbook fee and was harangued by the dogged collectors as I repeated that I forgot it. I couldn’t rent an instrument, so I didn’t play one, though singing lit my heart on fire.

I couldn’t join sports, couldn’t buy uniforms or pay for trips.

My gym teacher in seventh grade said I was great at running and hurdles, and encouraged me to join the track team. I joined, but immediately sprained my big toe and quit.

I think my teacher, the coach, knew I could have overcome this minor injury, but couldn’t overcome going without the right shoes, walking two miles home from practices, not having money, rides and, in fact, confidence to run.

I got the free lunch at school.

We had to walk up to the stage in the cafeteria to find our ticket — a white card with our name on it — before getting in line. Not only were we conspicuous, frantically searching for the ticket in front of everyone, but we were also the last to get the food our bagged-lunch friends couldn’t even recognize.

“What is that?” they asked. “Are you going to eat that?”

When we had to bring a lunch for field days, my dad would pack something in a bread bag like an only-peanut-butter sandwich and a whole carrot with the white root hairs obscenely pressed against the clear plastic. Variations on this included a boiled egg crayoned with “B” on the shell or a plain baked potato.

Packaged snacks weren’t covered by food stamps or WIC, the Women Infants and Children milk foodstuffs program.

We got whole milk and bricks of government cheese. We got unmarked cans and other food bank finds, including, once, a sugary cereal we were excited about until we realized it had just been contaminated by the powdered laundry soap sitting beside it in the donation box.

We were turned away in shops because what we wanted couldn’t be bought with this other-colored money or they said they couldn’t make change for food stamps. Thankfully, my mom mostly knew where she could stock up and on what.

We rarely went to the doctor. We all have scars that show no one stitched our wounds up, and I once had a broken finger set with a stick and tape.

When my sister was really sick, the irritated doctor didn’t want to take Medicaid. He gave her only Claritin.

It turned out to be mono and she was in bed for a week. Then she got pneumonia.

Our remedies were to pray, drink water, put a cloth on your head or the spot where it hurt — hot or cold, depending.

My mother-in-law says I’m an exception. She says people on welfare are lazy, only busy pumping out babies and watching TV.

She thinks it’s easy to go without a job, to let the checks roll in and buy steaks and chocolate with your government winnings. That’s because she hasn’t sat in the welfare office for three hours only to be yelled at, looked down upon and rejected for the second time because you couldn’t get the papers right.

She hasn’t had a disability or loved a person who went blind from a genetic disease, like my dad. She hasn’t had a nervous breakdown and spent months in mental wards after suicide attempts, like my mom. She doesn’t know anyone who grew up on or is on welfare, except me.

In some ways, I am an exception.

I grew up with both my married parents. My great grandfathers were a doctor and a lawyer, and the lawyer left us each $4,000 for college.

There wasn’t any question. We had to go to college.

My dad slowly went blind. He memorized children’s books so he could “read” to us without seeing the pages.

Although she didn’t finish college, my mom loves poetry and had a full mahogany bookcase. She planted daffodils in the yard.

And we lived in our own house.

My parents got a settlement from a dormitory fire. My mom’s dad got a lawyer who won them enough to buy a house on an acre of grassy land with crab apple trees that bloomed pink in spring.

I am not an exception, though, in that I am white. More than 62 percent of welfare recipients are white and about 46 percent are single mothers. Despite the term “white trash,” my mother-in-law imagines this waste of money is for People of Color.

I am not an exception in that my parents were disabled. The majority of welfare recipients are children, seniors or victims of disability.

I am not an exception in that I am hardworking and work to improve my life and the lives of others. I am not an exception in that from an early age, I knew some strangers, including teachers, who thought I was a useless weight, a tax burden, a bad decision, a mistake. I am not an exception in carrying this shame, trying to shape it, alchemize it into empathy, motivation or a commitment to justice.