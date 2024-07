Arletta (Gusa) Glass 1946 - 2024

Arletta (Gusa) Glass passed away July 2, 2024, at age 78 in her home in Olalla, Washington. She was born in 1946 in McMinnville, Oregon, to Henry and Alida (Bettie) Gusa, and wed to Kenneth Glass in 1967.

She attended Amity schools and graduated in 1964. She leaves behind her husband, Kenneth; two daughters, Janell Groff and Diana Glass; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.