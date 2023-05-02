Arlene Ruth Vail Platt 1949 - 2024

Arlene Ruth Vail Platt returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 12, 2024, surrounded by her family. The fourth of five children, Mom was born December 8, 1949, to Leslie and Golda Vail in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. She grew up in Wenatchee, Washington, before attending Ricks College and the Church College of Hawaii, where she studied journalism.

Mom married Gene Lyman Platt on May 25, 1972, in the Provo, Utah, Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They lived in Orem and Provo, Utah, and Beaverton, Oregon, before settling in 1979 in Newberg, Oregon, where they raised their family.

Arlene’s marriage, children, and faith were the focus of her life. Mom was a proud homemaker and a devoted mother to her seven children, and she was a tireless advocate for us all throughout our lives. Whether we were working on school projects, navigating social drama, looking for a ride to Abby’s, trying to learn an instrument, needing an essay typed on the typewriter, or just wanting moral support and comfort, Mom gave us her wisdom, time, and love, working tirelessly to ensure we had what we needed to succeed and feel confident. Mom didn’t just care for her own children, but she also invested in our friends, neighborhood kids, church youth groups, and those she babysat over the years. She was a beacon of light and love to youth all around her community, and her lasting influence over this large circle is a testament to her commitment to motherhood.



Mom’s faith in the Savior Jesus Christ and her dedication to living a life of Christian service was at the core of who she was and the ideals to which she aspired as a woman, wife, mother, and daughter of God. A lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mom taught children, youth, and adults in many different assignments over the years about God and the Savior’s atonement and teachings, and she was a leading light in her church congregation. Mom loved deeply and broadly and was a faithful friend and companion to those in her large social circle, both in and out of her church. Whether making a meal for a sick friend, giving a ride to the doctor’s office, or visiting someone who needed a pick-me-up, Mom embodied Christ-like service and compassion and was always available to help. There was no one better in a crisis than Mom, and she lifted and supported all around her.



We miss Mom’s incredible cooking and our time in the kitchen with her as she worked her magic. We miss her humor and smile, her compassion and love, her care packages full of Dollar Store finds, and her frequent phone calls and updates on friends and family. We miss hearing Mom’s powerful testimony of the Savior and of the happiness she felt in emulating the values He taught during his ministry. Mom lived an abundant life, full of joy, friendship, and purpose, and we are proud to be her family.



Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Golda Vail; brother, Robert Vail; and her son-in-law, Brent Lacey. Mom is survived by her husband, Gene Platt; her siblings, Annette Wrigley, Shauna Bingham, and Diane Evans; her seven children, Briant (Micky) Platt, Lisa (Rich) Lighten, Amelia Platt, Allison Lacey, Sara (Abraham) Hanson, Gordon (Katrina) Platt, and Shauna (Dave) Alexander; 23 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



Mom’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2024. An open-casket viewing will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Newberg Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1212 Deborah Rd., Newberg, OR 97132. The funeral service will be broadcast via Zoom (https://zoom.us/j/94684638822).

We invite all who knew and loved Mom to join us in celebrating the life of this remarkable woman.