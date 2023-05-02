Arlene FLorence Devins 1939 - 2025

Devoted wife, loving mother, and artist, Arlene F. Devins, born in Reedley, California, passed peacefully in her sleep on September 13, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon.

Arlene joined her husband of 63 years, Naval Cmd. Gerald L. Devins, in Heaven. He passed before her in 2024.

Though she described herself as a homemaker, Arlene earned a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts and a teaching certificate from San Jose State University.

Arlene was a lifelong artist of beautiful landscape paintings. She painted local landmarks wherever she lived, from San Diego and Monterey, California, to McMinnville, Oregon. She was also an art teacher for the Mountain View School District in California.

She was a proud mother of five, a grandmother of 13, and great-grandmother of 15 children. Arlene grew up in a dual-language home and was proud to be of Finnish ancestry. She had stoic determination; in Finnish, she had SISU.

Arlene will be greatly missed and is survived by her children, Lynn Bevill, Laura Wallace, Louise Hughes, John Devins, and Anne Devins.