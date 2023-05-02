Arlene Betty (Meyer) Burger 1932 - 2024

Arlene Betty (Meyer) Burger was born March 9, 1932, in McIntosh, South Dakota. She passed away July 8, 2024, with family by her side. She moved to Salem, Oregon, when she was five, and graduated from Salem High School in 1950. She married her Luther League sweetheart, Tom Burger, in 1953. They lived in Portland for 20 years, then moved to Perrydale in 1972.

Arlene loved cooking, baking, canning, gardening, yard work, and watching her children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren play any kind of sport. She was active in the Perrydale community for 50 years and several Lutheran churches her whole life. She worked part time until she was 80! She loved organizing family reunions and spending time with her family most of all. She loved us all unconditionally and supported us in anything we did! Her sense of humor was amazing. Widowed at a young age, she was very independent. She welcomed all to her dinner table and opened her home to any relatives traveling. She was an amazing wife, mother, mother-in-law, gramma, great-gramma, auntie, friend, and surrogate mom, and gramma. She will forever be in our hearts.

Arlene is survived by her children, Sandy, Larry (Tracie), Marty (Tammy), Janet, and Stephanie; grandchildren, Kellie, Dena (Spencer), Renae (Scott), Thomas (Kellie), Craig (Irulian), Scott (Jenny), Aimee (Keith), Alicia (Derek), Kellin, Angela, and Michael (Madysen); and great-grandchildren, Courtney, Parker, Brodie, Wyatt, Jack, Colton, Anna, Arya, Paisley, and a baby boy on the way. Also, many nieces and nephews who were like her own children.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; baby daughter, Joanne; son-in-law, Doug; her parents; and all her siblings.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.