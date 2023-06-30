Aquilon singers present free program Saturday

The annual Aquilon Music Festival, which offers numerous community performances by pre-professional opera singers each July, will open Saturday with a free program at McMinnville Cooperative Ministries, 544 N.E. Second St., McMinnville.

Several local singers will perform arias, duets and art songs in the opening event, which starts at 7 p.m.

They include Chelsea Janzen, who grew up here, and Lance Nuttman, who has been featured in Gallery Theater shows such as “Oklahoma!” and “The Producers.” Both singers have studied with Aquilon founder Anton Belov, a Linfield University professor and internationally known baritone.

Belov also will perform, along with his wife, Megan Belov, and Brennen Guillory, a professional opera singer who is tenor at McMinnville Cooperative Ministries.

While the program is free, donations will be accepted to support young artist scholarships to future Aquilon festivals which take place each July based on the Linfield campus.