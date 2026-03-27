Applications for Mac council seat due Friday

Friday, March 27, is the final day for Ward 3 residents to apply for the vacant McMinnville City Council position.

The successful candidate will fill the vacancy created when former Councilor Jessica Payne resigned earlier this year. The appointment will last until the end of the year, and candidates can also run for the next full, four-year term in the November election.

Candidates must be a registered voter residing in the ward and a resident of McMinnville for at least one year.

Applications are available on the city website and can be dropped off in the city hall mailbox at 230 N.E. Second St. or emailed to cityrecorderteam@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, and councilors will hold a special meeting on April 8 to interview and select a candidate.