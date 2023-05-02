Another overtime thriller goes Grizzlies' way

The McMinnville boys basketball team got hot from the three-point line just in time Friday night, and turned an 18-point second-half deficit into a 55-53 overtime win over Century (9-8, 2-3) in front of their home crowd.

Kaleb Long and Bryce Herrick each hit three from deep, including key shots down the stretch to close the gap.

“That was an emphasis the previous week, how we have to create shots for teammates,” coach Tucker Coil said. “Being able to get the ball inside-out and trying to create opportunities for some of our role players.”

Brayden Mix also fueled the comeback was strong play on both ends of the floor, finishing with a team-high 20 points —10 in the fourth quarter — on 7-of-15 shooting.

Mac was down 13 halfway through the second quarter when coach Tucker Coil called a timeout to regroup. The Grizzlies came out with better ball movement the led to corner threes for both Long and Herrick, part of a Grizzly 8-0 run that prompted a Century time out.

The Jaguars then went on a run of their own, as the Grizzly defense struggled to stop Century’s quick ball movement and aggressive drives to the hoop, and the visitors took a 33-19 lead into halftime. The momentum stayed with the Jaguars who increased the lead to 39-21 about halfway through the third.

“I called a timeout there. We didn’t drop any Xs of Os. It was just, ‘guys, this is a character check for us right now,’” Coil said. “Defensively, they were really phenominal those last few minutes of the third and all the way through the fourth.”

Coming out of the timeout, Tyler Franks found Mix under the basket for an easy two and Kane Sullivan powered for an inside bucket soon after.

Soon after, Ferrua drove and kicked to Long for a corner three, and Ferrua then stepped into his own three-point make to cut the lead to 46-33 at the end of the third.

Mac’s defensive intensity picked up, forcing a Century shot clock violation to start the half. Mix then found Long for another corner three. Mix followed with five points created by aggressive drives to the hoop to make it 41-59, and took a charge on the other end.

Mac forced another shot clock violation, then, after a time out, the Grizzlies executing a side out of bounds play leading to a Herrick straight-away three to cut the lead to five.

“We found that groove with that lineup,” Coil said. “When you get a lineup on the floor that they’re all vibing together, you can start to feel that energy grow. You could feel it throughout the whole gym.”

After an inside bucket by Century’s Xzavier Garcia, Mix hit a 10-foot jumper and then a corner three to get Mac within two.

Mix swiped the ball on the other end for a steal. Franks got the ball above the three-point line, drove right to left, spun, and laid the ball to make it 51-51, the first tie of the game since 0-0.

Century’s last shot was short and the game went for five more minutes.

Franks gave the Grizzlies their first lead with an inside bucket, the only bucket of extra time on either side. Century only mustered two free throws, and Mix and Ferrua each hit one-of-two from the line as the Grizzlies held on for the win.

“Adversity isn’t something this team can’t overcome,” Coil said. “It’s great to get to see the win side of one of those coming off a couple hard losses. ... It’s just the grit aspect of this team and the guys’ unwillingness to quit.”

Mix had three of the team’s eight steals. Ferrua finished with eight points and five assists.

Mac will try for back-to-back wins for the first time since the start of the season tonight when it hosts Liberty (4-13, 2-3). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15.