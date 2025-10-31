Annual Coastal Hills tour features art, quilts

Almost 20 artists and crafters will participate in Willamina’s annual Coastal Hills Art Tour and Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Nov. 7 and 8.

The annual event features makers showing in storefronts along Main Street in downtown Willamina. It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The walking tour is free.

“Take the Tour” cards and maps will be available at each location. Tourgoers who collect stamps from all the artists can enter for chance to win a prize.

This is the 32nd annual Coastal Hills Art Tour and the 25th year it has included the Coastal Hills Quilters show and sale.

Participating artists will include Linda Blatt, watercolors; Debbie Lockwood, photography and craft boxes; Tyler Cook, comic book art; Toni Bryant, Marge Gutbrod and June Palmer, textile art; Ron and Nancy Thornhill, jewelry and multi-media art; William Lindberg and West Valley Artisans, multi-media art; And members of the Art Conspiracy, a multimedia student art guild.

During the tour, the Willamina Museum of History will host its annual tour with beverages and desserts.

Miniatures by local artist Gary Brooks, depicting historical places in Oregon, will be exhibited in the museum. The famous “Murder Quilt” will also be on display.

Parking is available in the center of town.