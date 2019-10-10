October 10, 2019 Tweet

Ann Redmond - 1928-2019

Ann Redmond was born in Lefor, North Dakota, to Katherine and William Schulz, the fourth of eight children. She grew up in North Dakota and Montana before moving with her family to Oregon. She worked at the Palm Café on Third Street prior to marrying Wenton Redmond in 1960.

They lived on the family farm and raised four daughters. Ann was actively involved in St. James Church, St. Jude’s Circle, Pioneer Pantry, the Yamhill County Livestock Association, Women for Agriculture and the Home Extension Program. She was a Brownie, Girl Scout and 4-H leader and ran the Livestock Association BBQ at the county fair for many years. She sold Avon for 20 years.

Ann had a large garden, raising fruits and vegetables for the family, and preserving and canning all types of foods. She spent hours knitting, crocheting, sewing and creating crafts for the family and the home for every season. Her “grandma dinners” were well known and looked forward to by all. No task was too large.

She is survived by her daughters, Janet Redmond, JoAnn Briesemeister (Mike), Julie Early (Kenny) and Jennifer Redmond-Noble (Tim); and five grandchildren, Amanda Noble, Daniel Early (Kachia), Wes Noble, Will Early and Kate Noble. She is also survived by a sister, Eleanor Woodall, and a sister-in-law, Alice Nelson.

Ann loved nothing more than spending time with her family, creating a loving home with memories that we all will carry with us for the rest of our lives.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church. Interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.