Ann Carolyn Bansen 1934 - 2023

Ann Bansen, 89, of Yamhill, Oregon, died November 29, 2023, at home. She relished life and delighted in her family and friends.

Ann Jessen was born September 24, 1934, on Washington Island, Wisconsin, the only daughter in a family of five children. She attended Dana College in Blair, Nebraska, where she met Lloyd Bansen. They were married in 1954, and lived in his home community of Ferndale, California, where they took over the family dairy farm. In 1973, they moved to Yamhill, where they established Bansen Jerseys on Westside Road. They retired to the farm on Pike Road in 1992.

Ann was a voracious reader, a creative and capable homemaker, a musician, an engaged citizen, an artist. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Alma Jessen; brothers, Tom, Ted, Don, and Albert Jessen; husband, Lloyd Bansen; and son, Ted Bansen. She is survived by children, Peter (Mary Ann) Bansen, Donald (Virginia) Bansen, Bob (Traci) Bansen, Lisa (Steve) Bansen-Harp, Jon (Julianne) Bansen, Kirsten (Marc) Weigle, and Josie (Kirk) Severtson; daughter-in-law, Margie Bansen; as well as 29 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held in the summer. The Bansen family extends special thanks to the many caregivers who eased Ann’s last years.