Angela Nicole Christian

In loving memory of Angela Nicole Christian, age 33.

Angela will be remembered for her beautiful soul, vibrant smile and contagious laugh. She was born in Albany, Oregon, and raised in Siletz. In school, Angela played basketball and volleyball with heart and soul. Angela had a love for nature and spending time riding quads and motorcycles. Angela loved shooting and hunting and shot a forked horn a few years ago. She loved camping, running and spending her time with family and friends, most of all her daughter, who was her whole world.

Angela was a beacon of light for those who needed to smile and laugh, which left a lasting impression on those she has known forever, and those who had just met her. An inspirational quote by Angela, “Straighten yourself up, dust yourself off and let’s do this.”

Angela is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Cook; her dad, Rick Christian of Albany; mom, Paula Wilkinson of Grand Ronde, Oregon; three brothers, Tyler, Richard and Brandon, who loved her very much; and sisters, Samantha and Krystal.

Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. August 7, in Grand Ronde Cemetery.