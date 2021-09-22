Angel Denise McConochie 1975 - 2021

Angel Denise McConochie, beloved mother, partner and friend, grew her Angel wings on September 22, 2021.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Macy & Son Funeral Directors.

Raised in the heart of Yamhill County, Angel touched the hearts of many in her community throughout her life with her fun-loving, outgoing heart, contagious smile and unforgettable laugh.

In 2002, Angel started her journey in motherhood with her daughter, Madison. Shortly afterward, she met Scott, and they had two boys, Ethan and Wyatt.

Later, Angel met Sarah Service, her life partner, who gracefully and happily became a supportive role in their family life. Together, Scott, Angel and Sarah devoted their lives to the children. Angel was dedicated to her career at Spirit Mountain Casino for 10 years before she stepped into the role as a stay-at-home mom. In 2015, she began a new career path at MV Advancements. Angel absolutely loved, cherished and adored her job, her co-workers and the people she supported. They brought pure happiness to her heart and daily life.

Angel was passionate about her family and career, and was also passionate and put enormous amounts of positive energy into her backyard and her flowers, as she enjoyed entertaining and having parties. She also loved couponing, and her love for growing avocado plants in recent years did not go unnoticed.

Angel was preceded in death by her mother, Denise King; and her brother, Johnny Highley. May they peacefully rest in the arms of one another for eternity.

Angel is survived by her fiance, Sarah Service; her children, Madison Rosenberry, Ethan McConochie and Wyatt McConochie; her children's father, Scott McConochie; her brother, Bill Highley (Jenn); her sister, Carrie Phipps (Steven); her father, Sam Highley; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.