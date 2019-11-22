Aner Louis Buczynski 1932 - 2019

Amity, Oregon: Great husband, awesome dad, and the world's greatest grandpa, Aner Buczynski passed away in the early afternoon of November 22, 2019. He was 87.

Aner was born on August 8, 1932, in his grandparents' home in the Eola Hills above Amity. He attended Yampo School through 6th grade, then attended grades 7-12 in Amity, graduating in 1950. Aner worked for Burlingham-Meeker during high school and after graduation, and was a member of the National Guard. He joined the Army in 1954, where he became a Green Beret paratrooper serving in the 77th Special Forces Group, Airborne.

Aner married the love of his life, high school sweetheart Donna Sutherland, on November 24, 1951, in Amity. They spent the next few years living in the Amity area until 1954, when they lived in Texas and North Carolina until Aner's discharge from the Army in 1956.

In 1961, Aner moved the family to a farm in Whiteson where he and Donna raised strawberries, cucumbers, corn, grains, pigs and four kids. In 1968, he also began working for Willamette Industries in Dallas. For the next three years, Aner would farm all day, sleep for about four hours, then work the graveyard shift at the mill. In 1971, the decision was made to leave the farm and move into Amity, where he remained the rest of his life. Aner continued to work at the mill until his retirement in 1994.

In retirement, Aner focused his energy on growing the best garden around (by far!) and gave away everything his family could not use. He loved to work in his yard and, with over 60 rose bushes, he was always busy, even up until the last year of his life.

Aner also loved sports. Number one was his Amity Warriors; he attended almost all games up until about a year ago. He was so proud when they won, especially if they beat their arch rival, Dayton. The Portland Trail Blazers were also his love. If they were on TV, he was watching. Aner also loved the outdoors, and had a passion for hunting and fishing.

When asked once how he wanted people to remember him, he responded, "As always being friendly and having a smile." None can argue with that. He had an infectious smile that could light up a room, and his love and kindness spread over not only his family, but to the whole Amity community. He was a true community treasure.

Aner was a member of the Amity Christian Church, and a past member of Amity City Council, Amity Fire Department and the Amity Cemetery Association.

Aner was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lydia; grandsons, Michael and Alex; and great-granddaughter, Lily. He is survived by his wife, Donna; sister, Evelyn Stichler; son, Jeff (Beverly Hatch); daughter, Janean Mullins (James Boekhoff); son, Jerry (Michelle); daughter, Jodee Pendergraft (Scott); 12 grandkids; 14 great-grandkids; and one step-great-great-grandkid.

A viewing will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at Amity Christian Church. Aner will be laid to rest in a family service at Amity Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the Amity Fire Department for their numerous trips to the house to help Aner these past few months, especially Chief Bruce Hubbard.

People are encouraged to wear their Warrior gear, Blazer gear, argyle socks, or their Hawaiian shirts.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking any donations be made to the Amity High School athletic department in care of Macy & Son. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.