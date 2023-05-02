Anderson::35

Restore kindness

Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture posted a banner on its website stating:

“Senate Democrats have now voted 12 times to not fund the food stamp program, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)… At this time, there will be no benefits issued Nov. 1. We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats. They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance.”

But those are not the reasons Democrats refused to sign off on the Republican budget bill and that’s not why SNAP benefits were cut off.

As of Sept. 30, a contingency fund was available to fund SNAP in the event of a shutdown. It was described this way on the USDA website:

“Congressional intent is evident that SNAP’s operations should continue since the program has been provided with multi-year contingency funds that can be used for State Administrative Expenses to ensure that the State can also continue operations during a Federal Government shutdown … These multi-year contingency funds are also available to fund participant benefits in the event that a lapse occurs in the middle of the fiscal year.”

But that notice has been replaced by the new one, announcing a lapse after all and blaming Democrats.

Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett posted this in response: “Trump found $40 billion for Argentina. But people in the U.S. will go hungry: for instance, more than 270,000 Iowans rely on SNAP each month (WLRN website).

All this is posturing for politics. The Trump administration is showing a callous disregard for people, and using the poor as pawns to avoid negotiating.

Make America kind again.

Neal Anderson

McMinnville