Amity working on master plan funding

The Amity City Council will discuss grant opportunities and councilor laptops during its 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6.

The city previously received a Department of Land Conservation and Development grant for $60,0000 to inventory and digitally map Amity’s natural and riparian resources. The opportunity aligns with many of the council’s goals listed in the city’s comprehensive plan, which was recently updated.

The council is also issuing a request for proposals for planning services to assist with the inventory.

The city is considering an update to its Parks Master Plan, which is from 2011, and councilors will vote on a $50,000 grant to help fund the project. Amity would be required to provide a $10,000 match, and staff is recommending using system development charges to pay that amount.

Also before the council is a discussion on mayor and council devices to determine if they are properly functioning and can keep up with current technology and demands. The council utilizes city-owned laptops for communication, researching policies and reviewing agendas.

City staff will also present department updates and members of council will have comments.