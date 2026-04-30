Amity to celebrate 101st May Day

Senior Alyssa McMullen has been named Queen of Amity High School’s May Day Court for the 101st annual celebration.

The traditional maypole dance and numerous performances begin at 7 p.m., Friday, May 1, at the high school’s new gym. The event is free and open to the public.

McMullen will be escorted by Jimmy Collins. Edith Betts was named Senior Princess, and her escort is Matthew Trunde.

The remainder of the court is Junior Princess Amillia Kilgore, with escort James Whiteley, Sophomore Princess Ainsley Walker, and escort Joel Sims, and Freshman Princess Aubrey Mathis, with escort Alex Dyer.