By Kirby Neumann-Rea • Of the News-Register • January 5, 2024

Amity street ornaments stand for greater purpose

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Firefighter Mitchell Melton removes one of the handmade ornaments from a pole on Trade Street Wednesday. The decorations will go into storage and be back again in by late 2024.

Amity’s old outdoor Christmas ornaments had seen better days.

Two years ago, the Amity Volunteer Firefighters saw a way to refresh the street décor, and give some young people a positive learning experience at the same time.

Working with his association, volunteer Rich Aschrel guided a group of teenagers enrolled in the Marion County Juvenile Alternative Program in creating large metal street ornaments that adorned downtown.

“It’s a great experience for them; gives them some important skills,” Aschrel explained. After preliminary designs were done, Aschrel showed them to the other volunteers, who selected snowflakes, snowmen and Christmas tree balls and bulbs.

The youths who made the two-foot, brightly painted decorations are gaining skills while also fulfilling their penalties for property crimes.

“We pay them for their work, and that money goes toward meeting their court fees and restitution amounts,” said Aschrel, who is woodshop and construction teacher for the program.

The youths used computer-aided design to create the images and then crafted them out of metal using plasma cutters, finishing them with bright paint. With Aschrel’s help, they factored in fitting the design to the existing brackets that once held the rusted garlands that have been retired.

“They were falling apart,” he said, but the fittings were salvageable.

The metal plates from which the shapes were cut were ones the fire department had from a former Amity metal fabrication shop.

Aschrel said the alternative program sometimes allows youths who have completed their obligations to remain in the program and learn woodworking and culinary skills. The participants’ creations are sold via the program and at the seasonal Fresh Start Market in Salem. Aschrel designed a custom-ordered table, and students in the program are building it. In addition, the program teaches job skills to new immigrants.

Amity’s décor came down for the season on Thursday, Jan. 4; in 2022 they replaced garlands that were at least 40 years old. The poles were hung with lights to help show off the ornaments; volunteers will look at ways to improve their visibility when they deck the road for the 2024 holiday season.