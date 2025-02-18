By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • February 18, 2025 Tweet

Amity's Yocum honored at senior night

To start final 3A PacWest league game and senior night against Dayton, the Pirates Dayton allowed Amity to win the tip.

Senior guard, Austin Carrasco jumped uncontested and got the ball to senior forward Cooper Yocum.

Yocum was injured in the football season and has been recovering all winter. He has been out for the basketball season since Jan. 31, when he tore his ACL four minutes into the game against Sheridan. For senior night Feb. 15, the Warriors honored him with the game’s first pass.

Yocum dribbled up to half court and high fived his teammates before passing the ball back to Carrasco and limping back to the sidelines.

“Cooper has been in our program since we started when I was a volunteer,” Amity Head Coach Devin McShane said. “Every year he has been engaged. This year he didn’t know if he was going to be able to play, from an injury from football.”

“And then he found out he was going to be able to play. He worked his tail off to get back into playing minutes,” McShane said.

“Then against Sheridan, his very first start of the season, four minutes in he ended up completely tearing his ACL. And, so, he’s been a big part not just of our basketball team, but of our program and our culture and he really has embodied it. So, giving him that opportunity to have one last game on our home court was pretty cool.”