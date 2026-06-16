By Nathan Ecker • Of the News-Register • June 16, 2026 Tweet

Amity's Dyer, McMullen named 3A Coaches of the Year

Rusty Rae/News-Register file photo##Jed McMullen throws up arms equipped with scissors and the net from Amity’s championship victory over No. 1 Vale at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay on March 7. The celebration marked McMullen’s second-straight 3A State title. Rachel Thompson/News-Register file photo##Andy Dyer raises the 3A/2A/1A Girls’ State Championship trophy for the Amity faithful to see after the Warriors title-game victory over Valley Catholic on Nov. 15, 2025 at Falcon Stadium in Hillsboro.

On Saturday, May 30, Amity High School head coaches Jed McMullen (girls basketball) and Andy Dyer (girls soccer) each received recognition as Class 3A Coaches of the Year for their respective sports by the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association.

McMullen earned the award for the second year in a row following the Warriors consecutive 3A State Championship.

“It’s pretty awesome,” McMullen said. “I think very few people have the opportunity to win that award. Very few people have the opportunity to have athletes that can put you in a position to win that award, and even more than that, I have a group of coaches around me that are extremely good at what they do. So, they’re a big part of that.”

On their way to the title, the No. 2-ranked Warriors went 28-2 overall and 16-0 in PacWest Conference play. They began the playoffs with a 79-40 victory over No. 18 Westside Christian before entering Coos Bay with a 48-26 victory over No. 7 Pleasant Hill.

Amity advanced past the semifinals in a rematch from the 2025 championship, beating No. 3 Banks 40-32. In the title game, the Warriors met No. 1 Vale, who had beaten them 31-27 earlier in the year during a non-league tournament.

Exacting their revenge, Amity were crowned champions with a 47-44 win.

On top of the trophy, McMullen was named the PacWest Coach of the Year. He also saw six players earn All-Conference awards and four be named to the 3A All-State team.

Despite having high-caliber players each season, McMullen said that the award recognizes all that was done to ensure everything went right.

“Winning the title is really, really hard. Harder than you would think with the group that we have had,” McMullen said. “When you get down to the state tournament, so many things have to go right, and we were fortunate to have been healthy. To win it all you gotta have some luck on your side, too.”

Many of the same girls responsible for bringing Amity its first two girls’ basketball titles also led the way during soccer season.

Dyer had six players on the 3A/2A/1A all-state team who contributed to the 17-1-1 season put on by the Warriors’ soccer team, which he said was the core of the award.

“It feels great, but winning state with the team was the meat of the thing,” Dyer said. “(The award) was just the frosting on top, making it even better.”

After four consecutive seasons of losing in the playoffs and twice being bounced in the semifinals, Amity became the first public 3A school to win the title since the 3A/2A/1A conference designation was created in 2010. Since then, only Caitlin Gabel, Oregon Episcopal and Valley Catholic have finished on top.

It was also Amity’s first-ever girls’ soccer trophy.

Ranked No. 2 in their classification, Amity’s potent offense led all of 3A/2A/1A with 88 goals.

They opened the playoffs with a 4-0 win over No. 15 Lost River/Bonanza then defeated No. 10 Brookings-Harbor 6-1 in the quarterfinals at McMinnville High School. Amity faced No. 3 Creswell in the semifinals, where they won 1-0.

Dyer’s squad tackled No. 1 Valley Catholic in the championship. Regulation time ended tied 1-1, forcing a penalty shootout that Amity claimed 4-1.

The night of awards in Eugene also included two local athletes receiving $2,000 scholarships for their college endeavors. The OACA has annually awarded eight student-athlete scholarships to high school graduating seniors of OACA members.

Madeleine Hendricks, a tennis player from McMinnville High School, and Alyssa McMullen, a basketball, soccer and flag football standout from Amity on top of being Jed McMullen’s daughter, were among the recipients.