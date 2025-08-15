Amity planning commission seeks public input at comprehensive plan discussion

The comprehensive plan establishes the city’s growth initiatives for the next 20 years, pinpointing priorities for infrastructure and city improvements from land use to parks.

City Manager Nathan Frarck will answer questions the commission has and provide historical context of the plan. He invites residents to attend to participate in the process.

He said it has been challenging to engage all the different demographics in Amity.

Without feedback from a wide swath of the community, he’s not sure if the city is planning in the direction residents want and need.

“Some people don’t feel they can come to a meeting and ask questions. Some find it easier to talk at a booth and then are more confident to come to meetings and engage,” he said.

City staff were at the Amity Day community event to engage residents about local government issues.

The commission meets at City Hall; the meeting can also be attended virtually. The Zoom link can be found on the posted agenda.