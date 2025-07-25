Amity High School to host athletic camps

Preceding the camps, a sports registration and free physical night will be held on August 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Amity Fire Department, 700 S Trade Street. Free physicals are available only for students registered at Amity high school and middle school, and are good for two years.

Those interested in registering for Amity high school sports and the free physical night can contact Brenda Whiteley (brenda.whiteley@amity.k12.or.us). Becky Prevett (becky.prevett@amity.k12.or.us) may be contacted for middle school sports registration.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 11, there will be three concurrent camps happening for students interested in volleyball, football and soccer.

The volleyball camp, running 6 to 8 p.m. from Aug. 11 to 14, is for any Amity student entering ninth through 12th grade. It will be held in the high school blue gym. Costs are $50 per camper. It is suggested that a personal water bottle and knee pads are brought if able.

Questions about the volleyball camp can be directed to coach Brooke Lopez (503-809-0553).

Amity’s football camp will be held Aug. 11 through August 15, with first through 8th graders going from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and high schoolers from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. The cost is $20 per camper and includes a camp T-shirt and mini football.

Coach Bobby Walker (503-435-8422) can be contacted for questions about the football camp.

The Warrior soccer camp runs Aug. 11 through Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day. Amity high school coaches, staff and players will lead the camp, which will include skill building, drills and plenty of games. Anyone who is just starting out or is looking to sharpen their skills is encouraged to join.

The camp is serving as a fundraising event for the Amity High School girls soccer team and is open to anyone entering kindergarten through eighth grade. Camp costs are $40 per camper.

Soccer cleats, shin guards and a water bottle are highly encouraged. Every camper will also receive an Amity soccer T-shirt.

Head coach Andy Dyer (971-517-0352, andrew.dyer@amity.k12.or.us) can be contacted with questions or concerns.

All registration forms can be found on the Amity High School Athletics Facebook page and turned in on the first day of camps. Football and volleyball registration forms may also be turned in at the free physical night.