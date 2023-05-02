Amity girls upend 4A Philomath

Warriors boys go into double overtime against Jefferson

Amity girls basketball showed who the real Warriors are on Wednesday, defeating the No. 2 ranked 4A Philomath Warriors, 59-37. The Amity girls remain undefeated in league and have reclaimed the No. 1 ranking for 3A girls basketball.

After the loss, the Philomath Warriors have dropped to the No. 3 ranking in 4A.

Amity’s last game of league is scheduled for Friday against Dayton. The Warriors should be the No.1 seed when the 3A girls basketball state tournament opens the first weekend of March.

On Tuesday, Amity claimed the league championship with a 56-46 win at Jefferson (18-5, 13-2 – their only two league losses coming against Amity), despite missing early shots and trailing until the third quarter.

Junior guard Adie Nisly flashed from the left wing and grabbed the ball off a screen. Wide open, she dove to the hoop and made it 29 all off a lay in.

Eliza Nisly, junior guard, tied the game again at 31.

Amity didn’t pull away from Jefferson until Adie Nisly dove to the hole again, sinking a lay-in and converting a bonus point at the free throw line.

The Warriors led 45-36 to start the fourth and pressured Jefferson with full-court defense to close out the game. On offense, they spread the floor and used the ticking clock to their advantage.

Post Kylie Wilson scored off an offensive rebound, giving Amity an eight-point lead with 4:55 remaining.

Jefferson roared back with senior Gretchen Orton sinking a three pointer, cutting Amity’s lead to five.

The Warriors ticked down the clock and pulled out a 56-46 league victory over the Lions, claiming a 15-0 league record.

The saying “you either live or die by the three-pointer” was the case for Amity boys basketball (13-10, 8-7) in a double overtime loss against the Jefferson Lions on Tuesday.

The Warriors couldn’t make their outside shots in the first half. Unfortunately, Jefferson couldn’t miss and built a 21-13 lead in the second quarter after a three-pointer by senior center Evan Larrison.

Amity senior Austin Carrasco snagged a Jefferson pass from the wing and took the ball coast-to-coast for a lay-in to break Amity’s scoring drought.

The tide turned with three minutes remaining in the third. The Warriors went on a nine-point run with three-pointers by Diego Dubay Lomeli, Austin Lopez and Kiyan Vrell. The Warriors tied the game 59 all after Carrasco hit two at the free throw line with 39 seconds left.

The Lions scored again, but right before the buzzer, Carrasco got the ball in the post for a quick left-handed lay-in, making it 61 all and sending the game into overtime.

The Warriors kept up the pace, going shot-for-shot against Jefferson. The Lions led 70-67 in the extra time.

With eight seconds left, Vrell had the ball at the top of the arc and fired a shot. At the apex of his jump, Vrell made contact with a Lion defender and fell backwards, missing his shot. No foul was called.

The Warriors nabbed the rebound, as the clock ticked to five seconds remaining. Senior guard Con Coelho, dished to freshmen guard Austin Lopez in the corner.

Behind the arc, Lopez took a breath and sank the three-pointer, sending the game to double overtime.

In the next four minutes of extra play, the Warriors missed seven three-pointers and had to resort to fouling the Lions to stop the clock. The Lions went to the free throw line five times, converting six out of 10.

In the final second, Carrasco sank a deep three as the Warriors fell 84-77.

Carrasco led the Warriors with 18 points.

The Warriors (13-10, 8-7) are scheduled to host Dayton to round out conference play Friday. The Warriors have dropped to fifth place in the 3A PacWest, on the edge of qualifying for state.

After a league win over Scio (9-14, 4-11) on Tuesday, the Willamina girls basketball (9-13, 6-9) fell to No. 3 ranked Taft (18-5, 12-4) on Wednesday, 54-26.

Against Scio, the Bulldogs led 23-18 at half, but the Loggers were inching closer and got within five points with 57 seconds left in the third. Willamina’s full court press helped fend off the Loggers.

Scio’s sophomore guard Honor Bagnall managed to get a shot off at the buzzer, which rainbowed down for a three-pointer, as the Loggers trailed 32-30.

The youthful Bulldogs were caught up in the energy in the stands and committed back-to-back turnovers. Scio did much of the same the first four minutes of the final quarter.

Grace Terbush, Bulldog sophomore wing, sank a three-pointer to make it 39-32. Terbush and freshman Bridgette Manley drew fouls late into the fourth.

Manley shot one-for-four and Terbush went one-for-two for the Bulldogs to clinch a 42-32 league victory.

Head coach Marlee Terbush said the victory was definitely needed and the team realized they could slow down the game in the final minutes by drawing fouls.

She said the large crowd and excitement to celebrate coach Jerry Buczyniski did distract the team, but they were able to recover in the end.

Willamina will round out league play against Sheridan on Friday.

The Bulldogs and Spartans are tied for fourth place in league, will meet in the conference season finale, with the fourth and final spot in the league tournament on the line. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight at Sheridan. Sheridan one the first matchup on Jan. 22, 43-34.

Willamina boys basketball fell to No. 1 ranked Taft on Wednesday and Scio on Tuesday.

Taft took a substantial lead and won 64-27, advancing to a 20-4, 14-2 record. The Bulldogs sit at a 1-21, 1-14 record.

The Bulldogs fell to No. 3 ranked Scio on Tuesday for Senior Night, 75-45.

Scio led early 9-2, after scoring a trio of three-pointers. Willamina inched to cut down the Loggers’ lead when freshman wing Shane Mathers hit a quick three. The Bulldogs trailed 15-10.

But the Loggers couldn’t miss and racked up a formidable lead before half.

Scio secured a 30-point victory, winning 75-45 and defeating Willamina for the second time in league play.

The Loggers remain third in the league with a 16-6, 10-5 record. The Bulldogs sit last in the PacWest with a 1-20, 1-13 record.

The Bulldogs round out league against Sheridan (1-14) on Friday. The Spartans defeated the Bulldogs earlier in the season and Willamina aims to return the favor.

Sheridan girls basketball split their game this week, beating Blanchet Catholic 45-50 on Wednesday and losing to Santiam Christian 42-31, Tuesday.

The Spartans defeated the Cavaliers twice in about a week, having also nabbed a win on Friday, Feb. 7, 50-48.

The Spartans trailed 25-22 at half time, but came back from the locker room and outscored the Cavalier 15 to seven.

Senior center Taylor Givens led the Spartans with 24 points, going 8-of-8 at the free throw line and shooting 8-of-11 from the floor. She also nabbed seven rebounds.

Senior guard Chloe Aylay notched 11 points and shot 3-of-6 at the three-point line.

Sheridan boys basketball fell in their last three games to Blanchet Catholic and Santiam Christian.

The Cavaliers won 83-58 on Wednesday and 64-38 on Friday, Feb. 7.

The Santiam Christian Eagles clawed the Spratans on Monday, winning 80-24.

The Spartans are 6-16,1-14 and will close out the season against Willamina on Friday.

Dayton boys basketball reclaimed their No. 2 ranking in the PacWest and got revenge on the No. 1 ranked Taft on Tuesday, 71-54.

Earlier in the season, the Tigers beat Dayton 65-52.

The Pirates are back in a good rhythm after winning three games in a row. They downed Jefferson (64-49) and Willamina (62-39) last week.

The Pirates will finish league play at Amity on Friday. The Warriors won the last match up.

The Pirate girls basketball fell 57-55 in a heartbreaker match against Taft, leading to a four-game losing streak.

The Dayton girls had been steadily at the fourth-place ranking in the 3A PacWest all season, but have dropped down to sixth place.

The Pirates (9-14, 5-10) will round out league play against No.1 ranked Amity on Friday.