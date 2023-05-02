Amity Girls 18-0, keep top ranking

Willamina boys win first game of season

Amity girls basketball (19-0, 11-0) still sits at the No. 1 ranking in 3A PacWest and statewide 3A.

On Friday, the Warriors slammed the Sheridan Spartans 59-11, continuing their dominant season drowning another league opponent. On Wednesday, Jan. 29, they cut the Scio Loggers down to size in a 64-16 victory.

On Jan. 24, the Warriors skinned the Taft Tigers, winning 61-28. It was more than a league victory, as it was Head coach Jed McMullen’s 100th win with the Warriors. McMullen was recognized at the end of the game before the hometown crowd, with his daughter Alyssa, who plays junior wing, by his side.

The Warriors still have to complete round 2 of league, which includes Blanchet Catholic, Santiam Christian, Willamina, Jefferson and Dayton.

Warrior boys basketball (12-7, 7-4) picked up a 75-40 victory over Sheridan after two losses. The Warriors fell on Wednesday, Jan 29 to Scio 76-58 and to top ranked Taft (16-3, 10-1) on Friday, Jan. 24, 67-52. Amity is fifth in league.

The Warriors host Blanchet Catholic tonight and will travel to Santiam Christian on Wednesday.

League play will finish with a Feb. 14 game against Dayton.

Dayton boys basketball (12-9, 8-4) fell to No. 2 ranked league opponent Santiam Christian Eagles (13-6, 8-3) on Friday, 66-54. Last week the Pirates were recovering from major point scores center Clyde Rosenberg being sick and guard Lane Garrison suffering a season ending injury.

Dayton sits in third place in league rankings. In the first round of league, the Pirates had defeated the Eagles 73-49.

The Pirates inched a 41-38 victory over Blanchet Catholic (7-10, 3-8) on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Earlier in the season the Pirates defeated the Cavaliers, 67-61.

The Dayton girls (9-11, 5-7) have been haunted by nail-bitter games the past week. Against Santiam Christian (6-13, 3-8) on Friday, the Pirates fell against the Eagles 50-45. The Pirates are currently fourth in league and will need to keep that position in order to advance to the district tournament for a chance to advance to the state playoffs.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, the Pirates sank the Blanchet Catholic Cavaliers, 48-47.

The Pirates previously defeated the Cavaliers, 51-35. The Pirates host Willamina tonight.

Sheridan girls basketball (8-9, 4-7) fell to Amity on Friday, 59-11 and sit in fifth place in league.

The Spartans fell 44-40 to the No. 3 ranked Taft Tigers (14-4) on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Taft is ranked No. 8 in 3A.

The Warriors trailed for most of the game. In the second quarter with under two minutes left, Taylor Givens landed a three-pointer off an assist from Meleena Montano, bringing the Spartans within three.

Taft led by as much as nine in the third quarter and had a 32-24 lead starting the fourth. The Spartans came within reach after a few opportune buckets, but couldn’t secure a victory.

The Spartan boys (5-12, 1-10) fell to Amity on Friday, 75-50 and will play at Scio (13-5, 7-4) tonight. The Spartans are fighting to stay above Willamina in the league rankings, both are 1-10 in league.

Sheridan fell to the Taft Tigers (16-3, 10-1) 72-32. Taft continues to lead the PacWest.

Both teams play at Scio tonight.

The Bulldog boys basketball team (1-17, 1-10) secured its first season win, taking down the Jefferson Lions 39-37 on Friday. The Lions are ranked No. 6 in league, with Willamina sitting at ninth. In round one of league, the Bulldogs had fallen to Jefferson 56-32. Willamina is still tied with Sheridan at 1-10 in league.

Last week the Bulldogs has some tough losses against the Blanchet Christian Cavaliers (52-24) and the Santiam Christian Eagles (64-33).

Willamina girls basketball (7-11, 4-7) fell to Jefferson 66-36, on Friday, sinking to a three-game losing streak.

The Bulldogs dell to 1A St. Paul in non-league play on Jan. 24, 52-48. Earlier that week, they fell to

Santiam Christian, 47-33. The Bulldogs have inched to sixth place.

Willamina plays at Dayton tonight.

In the 3A Coastal Range League, Yamhill-Carlton girls basketball (15-4, 6-2) fell to 4A Astoria in non-league play on Friday, 50-36 after the Tigers nabbed two league victories last week.

On Jan. 30, the Tigers defeated Riverdale 59-45. At five minutes left in the game, the Tigers lead 46-38, then Madison Gregor stepped behind the arc and sank a three-pointer, inching the lead to 49-38.

The Tigers out-rebounded Riverdale 41 to 35, nabbed 21 steals and shot 35% and 45% for free throws.

On, Jan. 28, against Neah-Kah-Nie, the Tigers started the night hot with back-to-back threes from Kaitlyn Knapp and Gregor.

In the fourth quarter, with 6:42 left the game was tied 33 all. The Tigers kept their heads and went on an eight-point run, drowning the Pirates, 41-33.

The Tigers boys basketball (5-15, 2-6) fell to Riverdale 45-44. The Mavericks have defeated the Tigers in both rounds of league.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Tigers squeaked out a 47-46 victory over Neah-Kah-Nie (6-1, 11-6)

Guard Wyatt Heiter had back-to-back steals and lay-ins for the Tigers in the first. The Tigers shot 54% for three pointers, as Heiter and Chase Wald drained several threes in the third quarter.

Y-C has gone 1-1 against the Pirates, who remain second in league.

Both Y-C teams will travel to play No. 1 ranked Banks in league play tonight.