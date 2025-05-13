By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • May 13, 2025 Tweet

Amity falls to Tigers in first of two-game series

Emily Bonsant/News-Register##Amity shortstop Tyler Petrasek tries to get YC's Nicholas Titular out at second base, but Titular dives in time. Emily Bonsant/News-Register##Asher Weiler, a Amity junior, pitches against Yamhill Carlton on Friday, May 10. This was Weiler’s first time taking the mound.

The Tigers jumped to a 4-0 in the first. Warrior Paden Berkey stepped to bat with the bases loaded and two out, and hit a line drive to YC’s second baseman, but the ball bounced off the infielder’s leg, as the Warriors ran in two runs.

The Warriors trailed 4-3 at the bottom of the first.

It was anybody’s game, but then the Tigers found the hole in the outfield. The Tigers led by two runs in the second, then erupted to a 16-3 lead in the third, scoring eight runs during a two-out rally and going through the batting order one and a half times.

Several YC batters hammered the ball to right field near the foul line, flustering the Warriors and Amity errors followed.

“My analysis of the game was that YC had tremendous success at the bat,” Amity head coach Eli Friesen said. “Hitting in the gaps, our guys battled tough, but YC did a much better job at bat and kept their errors to the minimum.”

This is Friesen’s first year coaching the Warrior high school program.

“One of the challenges of a program is telling the outfielders to shift over. Well then that makes that gap,” he said. “My guys are young, they’re learning and I’m looking forward to getting some success moving forward.”

Friesen said he, along with assistant coaches Anthony Weiler and Clint Hatch, are evaluating the team and figuring out where players need to be for the team to head in a positive direction.

On Friday, junior Asher Weiler transitioned from his usual position of shortstop to the mound for the first time.

Senior Tyler Petrasek, usually pitching or catching, was at shortstop. Petrasek played short and third most of last season.

Friesen said moving Petrasek gave Weiler the opportunity on the mound, experience he will need moving forward this season and next.

Junior Jackson Walker was also in a different position — to second base. He had pitched against Dayton earlier in the week, but was out of pitches.

Rounding out the battery, Bo Sims stepped up as catcher.

“He’s worked hard in the preseason to bring his skills to the next level,” Friesen said.

“We have a great bullpen with depth,” he said, but noted the team needs to work on their batting after reflecting on the match against YC.

“At bat it seems there were a few batters that were a little late on the swing or late deciding to swing,” he said.

Looking to the Monday match against YC, Friesen said “we need to see the baseball earlier to get the bats and minimize our field errors. Being able to chase and get under the baseball and keep our composure.”

This season, several Amity seniors returned to the diamond, as many hadn’t played since middle school.

Friesen said he’s proud how the seniors have stepped up, but the youth of the team and experience has come with its own challenges.

On May 3 and 6 the Warriors fell to the Dayton Pirates by one run.

“Dayton is an excellent program, I admire coach Reed Rainey,” Friesen said.

In the first game the Pirates won 19-18, but in the second game, the Warriors led by nine before compiling a host of errors.

Friesen said the Warriors missed several easy double plays that would have shut down the Dayton offense.

The Pirates won the May 6 game 15-14.

The 3A Special District 3 has some steep competition with league leader Blanchet Catholic (21-0, 14-0) ranked first in the state for 3A and has only allowed 24 runs this season, scoring 281.

Taft is ranked seventh and Santiam Christian is ranked ninth. YC is ranked 16th in 3A.



3A Special District 3 league rankings:

Blanchet Catholic (21-0, 14-0)

Santiam Catholic (19-4, 12-1)

Taft (16-4, 11-3)

Scio (8-13, 8-6)

Yamhill Carlton (12-10, 8-7)

Willamina (5-14, 4-9)

Amity (2-14, 2-11)