Amity council to hold work session on city fee changes

The Amity City Council will consider where to prioritize adjustments in city fees during a session starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.

Amity has not updated its fee schedule for several years. The Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments (COG) has recently gathered some internal data related to the typical time and costs spent on all standard land use applications. Councilors will review COG’s recommended changes to the city of Gervais during the discussion.

Also on the agenda are councilor reports including infrastructure, community engagement, public safety, parks, city services and finance.