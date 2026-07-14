Amity council to discuss Public Safety Fee

The Amity City Council will discuss the Public Safety Fee, which was first put into effect in 2019.

The council will discuss public safety needs and if the fee should increase to maintain the level of service. Currently residents pay a $10 monthly fee.

Also on the agenda is a discussion to extend a temporary camping permit. Currently a couple are living in a trailer at the Assembly of God Church and are requesting their third extension as they are on a waiting list to receive housing.

Last month, the Chemeketa Cooperative Regional Library Service agreement was tabled, as the city had yet to receive the agreement. For fiscal year 2026-2027, the service agreement is $14,296, a large increase from last year’s cost of $9,025.

The increase is due to a new category of fee that is being distributed to partner libraries to support their collections.

A selection of wineries is requesting a temporary liquor license for the Amity Ensemble, a wine event at Grochau Cellars from noon to 4 p.m., July 25. The council will vote on the license.

The council will vote on the union agreement, which includes a 4% COLA starting July 1, 2026, and increases to 4.25% for 2027 and 2028.

Department and council reports will follow.

The meeting will break for executive session to review and evaluate the employment-related performance of an employee.

The council will then return to the public meeting for the City Administrator Annual Review.