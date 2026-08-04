Amity council set to decide on new union agreement

The Amity City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, to vote on a collective bargaining agreement (CBA)with the city union.

The meeting will break for an executive session for labor negotiations, then reopen with a possible decision made.

The union has requested a salary schedule with a 4% COLA increase for 2026, 4.25% in 2027, and 4.5% in 2028. It also wants the city to include the existing weather closure policy language from the personnel policies in the CBA. The previous agreement required Amity to provide appropriate footwear for employees who needed it for safety. The new CBA specifies a reimbursable amount and allowance over a two-year period.

Councilors will also hear a presentation from Portland General Electric, the city’s electric utility provider, and discuss recommendations to submit for the League of Oregon Cities legislative priorities agenda.

Department reports will follow.

Amity will have a ribbon cutting for the new Water Treatment Plant at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the plant, 20000 S.W. Briedwell Road, Amity.