Amity council consider nonprofit utility credit

Vote on DEQ penalty project

The News-Register staff

The Amity City Council is scheduled to vote on a nonprofit utility credit policy during its regular council meeting starting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 4.

In October, the Amity Assembly of God Church approached the city about qualifying for a utility discount since they provide a bathroom to the homeless and other community members. The council workshopped the idea last month and will consider a draft policy at the meeting.

The council will also consider an agreement to spend most of an Oregon Department of Environmental Quality penalty on repairing inflow and infiltration of its sewer lines.

In Sept. 2024, the city was penalized $17,977 by DEQ for several violations at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Amity acknowledged the violation and requested to use up to 80% of the assessed amount to help prevent future violations by fulfilling a supplemental environmental project. The city chose several inflow and infiltration repairs in sewer lines as the project.

A staff report states that “during the 2025 discharge season, Amity violated the effluent limits a handful of times,” with DEQ adding an additional $3,450, bringing the city’s total penalty to $21,427.

Also on the agenda is a Comcast franchise agreement, audit report, grant resolutions for Travel Oregon, DLCD Wetlands Technical Assistance Grant, and adoption of comprehensive plan updates.

City department and council reports will follow.