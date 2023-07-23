By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • July 23, 2023 Tweet

Amity boil water notice lifted

UPDATE/Tuesday, July 25, 12:40 p.m.:

The city of Amity has received the water sample test results from the state of Oregon. The city's water supply is safe to drink and the boil notice is officially lifted.

Further updates, including a full report, will be forthcoming on the city's website before the end of the week.

To ensure safety, the water has been treated a bit more than normal, which could result in a slight chlorine smell or taste. To neutralize the chlorine simply add a few drops of lemon juice.

- - -

UPDATE/Tuesday, July 25:

The Amity City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, to discuss the water issue.

A resolution to ratify an emergency declaration and a vote on a water credit are the only items on the agenda.

- - -

ORIGINAL STORY:

Due to the loss of water pressure in the distribution system on Saturday, July 22, potentially harmful bacteria could be present in the Amity water supply, according to the city.

If bacteria is present, it could make residents sick, and there is great concern for those with weakened immune systems.

The situation triggered a boil water recommendation.

“Pumps became clogged and the system could no longer function,” City Administrator Nathan Frarck said. “Pulling them out of the river to clean them, we did not have as much water in the reservoir as we believed we had which led to an unexpected lack of water pressure.”

There are about 600 utility accounts in the city which has a population of about 1,800.

Do not drink the water without boiling it first, the city advises. Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one full minute, allow the water to cool before using and store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover.

Customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula, making ice and cleaning food contact surfaces.

Pumps are back online and water pressure should soon return to normal. The city will inform residents when tests show no bacteria and the boil water notice is removed.

“The Public Works staff is collecting samples and will submit them to be tested,” Frarck said Monday “We’re expecting results within 24 to 48 hours.”

While the boil water advisory is a precaution, to limit risk to health, customers should follow the advisory instructions.

“The entire water system in online,” Mayor Rachel King said Sunday night. “Residents are going to see water coming out of the tap. But until further notice and the advisory is lifted, we need to take all precautions.”

For information, contact Frarck at nfrarck@ci.amity.or.us. General guidelines on ways to reduce the risk of infection by contaminants in drinking water are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791, the Oregon Health Authority Drinking Water Services at 971-673-0405 or email at infodrinkingwater@dhsoha.state.or.us.

Frarck has only been on the job about a month. He was hired after Michael Thomas resigned.

“He has responded in an awesome way,” King said. “This is just unfortunate.”

She also praised the work of the three-member Public Works Department crew. The city also received assistance from Director Brian Young and Yamhill County Emergency Management.

“Public Works worked into the night (Saturday into Sunday morning),” King said.

