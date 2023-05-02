Amity annual clean-up day Sat

Mattress recycling offered

Yamhill County residents have two opportunities in October to recycle mattresses and box springs for free as part of a statewide nonprofit’s Bye Bye Mattress program.

Avoid the dump fees by dropping off mattresses and box springs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 11, at Amity Elementary School, 300 Rice Lane, or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, at Encore Home Furnishings, 2730 N.E. Bunn Road, McMinnville.

The recycling program began this year and was initiated by a state law passed in 2022. The Mattress Recycling Council oversees the program. For more information, visit www.byebyematress.com.

Amity cleanup day Saturday

The city of Amity’s annual cleanup day returns from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 11, at the Amity Elementary School.

Residents are encouraged to clean out their garages and storage areas and take items to the school to be disposed up. Accepted items include brush, tree limbs, furniture, household trash, paper, cardboard, plastics, computers and TVs.

The event is open only to city residents. Bring a state issued ID or utility bill to prove residency.

Amity is also looking for volunteers to help others who may need assistance with their disposable items. Those interested in volunteering should contact City Hall at 503-835-3711.

The recycling center in McMinnville, located at 2200 N.E. Orchard Ave., will accept tires, automotive batteries and appliances.

Paint can be taken to the Habitat for Humanity or the McMinnville Sherwin Williams Paint Store.

All hazardous waste, which includes chemicals, should be directed to Yamhill County Solid Waste.