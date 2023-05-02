Amity/Lafayette/Sheridan briefs

Amity to host wastewater tour

The city of Amity is hosting a wastewater infrastructure tour at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20. Participants should meet at the entrance to the Amity Wastewater Plant, 401 E. Third St.

Lafayette holiday planning

It’s never too early to think about the holidays and Lafayette is jumping into the spirit with the Holiday Decorating Contest planning and brainstorm meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Lafayette Community Center.

Mayor Hilary Malcomson and last year’s winner, Melissa McKee, will host a meeting to evaluate and plan for this year’s contest.

Sheridan seeking park host

The city of Sheridan is accepting applications for a volunteer park host at South Side Park, located at 27100 S.W. Ballston Road. The host will provide daily assistance, grounds maintenance, opening and closing the park, assisting park visitors and clearing litter and debris.

The position is unpaid. Those interested or wanting more information can visit Sheridan City Hall, 120 S.W. Mill St., or the city website, www.cityofsheridanor.com.

— The News-Register staff