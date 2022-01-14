By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • January 14, 2022 Tweet

Along the Street: Salon opening celebration helps Homeward Bound

Marcus Larson/News-Register##Hair stylist Braxton Starr gives a tour of his studio, Parlor, to guests during an open house event Friday night. Parlor is located upstairs in the 400 block of Third Street.

Colorful McCaw, a locally owned and operated hair salon for people of all ages, will celebrate its new location with an event Saturday, Jan. 15. The grand opening will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at 525 N.E. Baker St., McMinnville.

The celebration will include music, food and salon tours. Raffle tickets are available at the salon for $2 or five for $7. Prizes include hair products and services, restaurant gift certificates, artwork and music merchandise. Half the raffle proceeds will go to Homeward Bound Pets.

Community members also can support the animal shelter by purchasing tickets online. Virtual tours will be offered, as well. For more information, go to Colorful McCaw Salon’s Facebook and Instagram pages

Scarlett McCaw opened her salon in 2015 in another location on Baker Street. She said she jumped at the chance to move closer to Third Street last fall.

The owner/operator has more than 10 years’ experience in hair design. She specializes in A-line bobs and razor cuts. Coloring, styling, facial wax, pedicures and acrylic/gel enhancement services also available at her salon.

Nail technician Daynelle Rowe joined the shop with natural and acrylic/gel services in November. McCaw said she plans to add two more stylists soon.

New restaurant space

Work is progressing on improvements to turn a new building downtown into a restaurant space.

Grant Co. is doing the $850,000 project at 618 N.E. Third St., McMinnville. Owned by Historic 3rd and Ford LLC, the building went up in 2020-21 between the Troon tasting room and the venerable Taylor-Dale Hardware building, until recently Two Dogs Taphouse (in the process of moving to another location downtown).

The building permit refers to the new eatery as “Taylor Dale Restaurant.”

The work includes adding a commercial kitchen for a restaurant and tasting room, along with an office, lockers and storage. In addition, under separate permits, work is being done on the mechanical, plumbing, electrical and fire systems.

ATM closing

Bank of America plans to close the ATM at its former branch in McMinnville.

The branch closed in November 2020, but one ATM remained open there. Now that also will be put out of service as of Feb. 17.

The next closest Bank of America ATM is in Newberg, at 600 E. First St., or Highway 99W northbound, in downtown Newberg.

Urban trees

The Oregon Department of Forestry is seeking nominations for “people and organizations making a difference for Oregon’s urban trees.”

Winners will be chosen by ODF and the nonprofit organizations Oregon Community Trees.

Nominations can be made online by Feb. 15 in two categories:

- An individual who has made significant contributions to urban forestry in Oregon, such as planting and caring for trees or raising awareness about urban trees.

- Organization, a business, nonprofit, school or municipality that promotes healthy urban and community forests in Oregon through education, awareness, advocacy and investment.

“There are so many wonderful ways people and communities are working to improve and enhance their local urban forest. We want to honor their efforts and share their best practices and good ideas to inspire others,” said Kristin Ramstad, manager of ODF’s urban and community forestry assistance program.

The program also presents the President’s Award to someone who has made outstanding contributions or life-time achievements in the field of urban and community forestry. In addition, it names the Oregon Tree City of the Year — McMinnville won the honor in 2010.

For more information or to make a nomination, go to /oregoncommunitytrees.org/awards.

Chamber Greeters

McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce Greeters programs will be held virtually on Jan. 14 and Jan. 21; BCC Business Consulting will host Greeters on Friday, Jan. 21. The program will run from 8 to 9 a.m. Call Rhonda Pope at 503-472-6196.

The Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce in Newberg also plans a Greeters program Jan. 21. It will run from 8 to 9 a.m. at Astor House, 3801 Hayes St. in Newberg.

For more information, go to the McMinnville Chamber website, mcminnville.org, or the Newberg one, at www.chehalemvalley.org.

Reciprocal museums

Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum and 11 other Oregon attractions will resume offering reciprocal admissions to their members this year.

The program had been running for five years prior to the coronavirus pandemic, but has been on hold since safety regulations started causing closures in early 2020.

It’s a way “to show appreciation for each attraction’s loyal members as well as highlight the important role that cultural attractions play in their communities,” officials of the participating museums said.

Each month in 2022, members of the participating attractions will receive free admission for themselves and three others to one of the places. Proof of valid membership and a photo ID are required.

In other words, if you’re a member of the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum, you can take your family to a different attraction each month. The schedule includes:

- January: Oregon Zoo, Portland (oregonzoo.org)

- February: Columbia River Maritime Museum, Astoria (crmm.org)

- March: Deepwood Museum & Gardens, Salem (deepwoodmuseum.org)

- April: Clark County Historical Museum, Vancouver, Washington (cchmuseum.org)

- May: Architectural Heritage Center, Portland (visitahc.org)

- June: Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education, Portland (ojmche.org)

- July: World Forestry Center, Portland (worldforestry.org)

- August: Oregon Historical Society, Portland (ohs.org)

- September: Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals, Hillsboro (ricenorthwestmuseum.org)

- October: Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum, McMinnville (evergreenmuseum.org)

- November: Oregon Coast Aquarium, Newport (aquarium.org)

- December: Lan Su Chinese Garden, Portland (lansugarden.org)

Wine scholars

Linfield University has named its first three recipients of the new Domaine Serene Scholarship, which helps cover the cost of tuition for underrepresented student populations in the wine studies program.

Recipients are Emma Libby, who is majoring in journalism/media studies as well as wine studies, and wine studies majors Adrian Garcia and Laura (Citlalli) Cruz Reyes. All are juniors at Linfield.

The scholarships were made possible by a $500,000 donation by Grace Evenstad and her late husband, Ken Evenstad, who cofounded Domaine Serene in 1989. The winemakers said they wanted to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in wine careers.

“Our industry needs more leaders, especially those who represent diverse backgrounds and experiences,” Grace Evenstad said.

The Domaine Serene Scholarship recipients will be honored at a Portland Trail Blazers game on Jan. 25, 2022. Domaine Serene is the “Luxury Wine of Choice,” for the Trail Blazers and operates a wine studio at the Moda Center.

In addition to funding the scholarship program, the Evenstads gave $6 million in 2018 to establish the Evenstad Center for Wine Education. Domaine Serene also has hosted cooperative on-site educational programs in Dundee and study abroad trips at the Evenstad’s French winery, Château de la Crée in Burgundy.

Lego winners

Hopscotch has announced winners of its annual Lego contest, held last month. They are:

- 3- to 5-year-old category: first, Sidney Hermens, 5, “Submarine Boat;” second, Raylee Leonard, 4; third, Hannah Carlson, 4.

- 6-9 year old category: first, Tyson Cushman, 9, “The Airplane;” second, Kai Bunn, 10; third, Bella Lord Garretson, 8; fourth, Ella Stauber, 8.

- 10-14 year old category: first, Colton Tucholsky, 13, “Driving Car;” second, Audrey (no last name given), 11; third, Oliver Dimmett, 10; fourth, Ryan Cowlthorp, 13.

- Adult category: first, Thea McCullough, “Grand Piano;” second, Sarah Rector; third, Chani McCullough

Special categories:

- The Lego House Award, Cora Stauber, 6, “My Dream Home.”

- Most Unusual Gadget, Genevieve Taylor, 9, “Tea, Want some Sugar?”

- Small With a Big Personality, Meto Rector, 7, “Ender Dragon Bird.”

- Lego Vehicle Award, Austin Hermens, 9, “Truck.”

Send business news to Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.