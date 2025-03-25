By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • March 25, 2025 Tweet

Along the Street: Melt Down brings in nearly $25,000 for YCAP food bank

Area residents chowed down on 12,185 Melt Down specials, most of them grilled cheese sandwiches, during the annual fundraiser in February.

All told, the fundraiser brought in $24,788 in 28 days for the YCAP food bank.

During the Melt Down, Yamhill County restaurants and other businesses offer special grilled cheese sandwiches or related items. For each one sold, they donate $2 to YCAP for the food bank.

Social Goods in Newberg won The Biggest Cheese: People’s Choice Award in this year’s event.

Social Goods’ sandwich, “Cheesus Crust,” was the most popular with voters. Second place went to the Diner, which usually ranks in the top three, and third went to Sokol Blosser Winery.

Serendipity Ice Cream, which offered a choice of ice creams and cookies for sandwiches, won the “Bonus Stop” award.

In terms of totals of sandwiches sold, restaurants competed according to their size.

In the Slice division, for the smaller eateries, Neely’s Food Truck sold the most, 407. Conservatory Bar was second, with 379, and Hawaii Five-O-Three was third, selling 345 cheese-stuffed Korean corn dogs.

In the Wedge division, or medium-sized, The Diner sold 832 of its Melt Down specials. Old Town Bar & Grill was second, with 610, and The Horse Radish third, with 331.

In the Wheel division, The Grain Station sold 815 specials. The Blue Moon Lounge had 571 and Two Dogs Taphouse 484.

Carlton Inn is No. 1 in survey

The Carlton Inn, a bed-and-breakfast retreat in Carlton, has been named the No. 1 lodging venue by voters in the Oregon’s Top Mom-and-Pop Hotel survey.

About 3,000 frequent travelers from across the nation responded to the survey rating small, family-run lodgings.

The survey was conducted by Gunther Volkswagen Fort Lauderdale. The survey resulted in lists for each state.

Travelers said the Carlton Inn offers comfortable rooms and hearty breakfasts. It’s location in wine country was a plus, as well.

Innkeeper Joka Moree moved into the inn in December 2016. Moree decorated it with items representing her Dutch heritage.

She grew up in The Hague, the capital of the Netherlands. Even before she moved to the U.S., she dreamed of someday running her own inn.

She enjoys interacting with her guests, discussing their backgrounds, singing with them and playing games.

The Carlton Inn is located at 648 W. Main St., Carlton. Guests also can choose the Alexander House, a Colonial mansion on Park Street, also in Carlton, or Little Susie, a suite in a camp trailer in the backyard of the Carlton Inn.

For more information, call Moree at 503-852-7506 or go to thecarltoninn.com.

Fundraiser benefits outdoor ed

Outdoor Education Adventures will benefit from a fundraiser, “Into the Woods,” from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at Maysara Winery, 15765 S.W. Muddy Valley Road, McMinnville.

Outdoor Education Adventures puts on educational outdoor programs for children and teens. It also runs the Nature Preschool at Maple Grove, which takes place entirely outdoors.

The nonprofit’s mission is “to provide equitable opportunities for positive educational experiences in nature. Through nature immersion, exploration and discovery we increase scientific literacy, knowledge of our local natural history and ecology, and inspire ecological stewardship in our communities.”

“Into the Woods” will be an evening of food prepared by Biscuits & Pickles, wine and auctions. Tickets are $75 each. The event is open to those 21 and older.

For more information about the programs and the fundraiser, go to outdooredadventures.com or call 503-843-1234.

Chamber groups to gather

T-Mobile, 1281 N. Highway 99W, will host the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce Greeters program on Friday, March 28. Greeters runs from 8 to 9 a.m.

The McMinnville Chamber and the Chehalem Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a joint Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 27, at the Lafayette Community Center, 133 Adams St. in Lafayette. The Lafayette Downtown Association and the City of Dayton Tourism and Economic Development director, Dave Rucklos, will host.

Downtown building for sale

The building that holds Willamette Valley Vineyards Tasting Room at 300 N.E. Third St. is for sale.

It’s being advertised by Andy Wilder for $1.4 million. The corner building is described as a 9,000-square-foot commercial property with “a great rental history.” The space includes 3,000 square feet of residential loft area upstairs; 3,000 square feet of commercial retail on the main floor; and a 3,000-square-foot basement for storage.

Wilder also is adding a new building behind the historic structure that will hold two family dwelling units.

For more information, call him at 503-550-7267.

Remodeling reveals windows

Remodeling at the Stillwater event center has revealed a wall of windows, through which light brightens the largest room where private and public events are held.

The century-old building once served as McMinnville’s power generation station. In recent years, it has held several wineries and a wine tasting room. It became Stillwater in 2023 after being purchased by The Ground.

Before the remodel, wine barrels stacked to the ceiling were a focal point in the largest room. The east wall was covered with plywood, blocking the windows, since the room had been used for aging wine, said Heather Miller of The Ground.

With the barrels and the plywood removed, the room is flooded with light, even on a rainy day. At night, it will be illuminated by fairy lights.

Updated video and sound equipment is being installed.

A smaller room, which also serves as the entrance, has been remodeled as well. It can be rented along with the large room or separately, with the other space closed off.

The bar has been removed from the entranceway. A movable bar will be available for future events, Miller said, making the space more flexible.

Workers also have installed a curving concrete ramp in the center, which previously had a high step. Miller said the ramp makes the room more accessible and feel more like a cohesive space.

At the rear of the room, a single wide doorway has been changed into two narrow arched doorways, one leading to restrooms and the other to the kitchen. This improves traffic flow, Miller said, and the arches echo the shape of windows on the opposite wall.

Stillwater likely will reopen in early May, with the first in the next series of “Stillwater Sessions” — music, food and wine events — serving as a grand opening.

During the summer, Miller said, remodeling will continue to expand the event center’s kitchen so it can serve events at Stillwater, catering for The Ground, and prep work for its downtown venues Humble Spirit and The Pub.

Schommer & Sons is the general contractor on the 4,300-square foot building, which also has about 2,300 square feet of patio space. The company also did the remodeling for Humble Spirit at 411 N.E. Third St. and built the Inn at The Ground west of Carlton.

Send business news to Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.