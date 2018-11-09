By David Bates • Staff Writer • November 9, 2018 Tweet

Along the Street: MEDP will expand jobs ‘pipeline’ for local youth

The McMinnville Economic Development Partnership has embarked on a project intended to create more local entry-level, career-track job connections, and it’s expected to begin accepting applications from students as early as February.

The MEDP has contracted with Meredith Goddard as the Director of Youth Innovation Programming to work on a 12-month project, which will include four workshops in rural communities to help launch internship programs similar to what the MEDP’s WORKS summer program.

The position is supported by grants from the Ford Family Foundation and the Oregon Community Foundation. Goddard previously started her own company to help prepare young people for work, launched a work-based learning program with the Portland Farmers Market and founded the state’s largest high school entrepreneuership competition. She will work in the MEDP’s offices in McMinnville.

MEDP Executive Director Jody Christensen described the pipeline pilot as in the developmental stage. Goddard is expected to convene local companies to serve on an advisory board to design a program for students probably 18 and older.

Pipeline host sites will be finalized by January. Students may begin applying in February and will be selected in the spring. The program is scheduled to begin in June 2019.

“The pilot will focus on entry-level or career designation jobs that are supported by in-house training, certifications, apprenticeship opportunities and tuition reimbursement options,” Christensen said. “The pilot is intended to complement, not replace, the McMinnville WORKS Summer Internship Program.”

The advisory group will comprise five to 10 members and have latitude to shape the pilot to meet local needs.

“We believe this is the right next step to ensure a stronger talent pipeline in the community,” Christensen said. “We are excited to have Meredith on board and can’t wait to see how we can create more connections that grow our own workforce.”

Interested parties may contact Goddard at Meredith.Goddard@gmail.com.

3rd on 3rd success

The McMinnville Wine Walk’s transformation into the 3rd Friday on 3rd Street event in April has been a success, organizers say, and accomplishing what it was supposed to do: Attract more people downtown.

An internal review by organizers shows 634 packets (which includes a bag, wine glass and five tasting tickets) were sold in the first six months, along with an additional 307 tasting tickets. The sales have allowed 3rd on 3rd to donate $3,260 to the group’s charitable partners: Art Conspiracy and the McMinnville Education Foundation, according to board member Ilsa Perse.

“We have seen increased participation at each 3rd on 3rd Friday,” Perse said. “The continued growth bodes well for our being able to support both these wonderful organizations in increasingly meaningful ways.”

Perse said traffic has increased every month, and McMenamins Hotel Oregon has committed to closing Evans Street between 3rd and 4th Streets for live music while the weather permits. “The live music has added a great deal to the evening,” she said. “We are very grateful to them for all their support.”

The next 3rd on 3rd Friday wine walk is set for Nov. 16. More information is available online at www.3rdFridayOn3rdStreet.com.

Wine Wall fundraiser

The McMinnville Holiday Market is gearing up for the two weekends, each prior to Thanksgiving and Christmas, and this year there’s a wine-centric plan to benefit Henderson House.

The Wine Country Wine Wall Fundraiser will offer a bottle of wine in exchange for a $25 donation to Henderson House, an advocacy center and shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Corks will be numbered and drawn blind so supporters receive a random bottle that varies in value, with some worth more than $100. All profits will go to the charity.

More than 40 wineries have contributed bottles for the event.

The fundraiser will be featured as part of the holiday market, which begins with an inaugural McMinnville Night market Friday, Nov. 23, 5-10 p.m. at The Bindery Event Space, 610 N.E. Fourth Street, McMinnville. The Portland band The Weather Machine will provide live music, and there will be plenty of food trucks, artisans, refreshments and more.

In conjunction with the event, the Atticus Hotel (across Ford Street) will offer a 15 percent discount on a two-night stay that weekend.

The market runs Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Nov. 24-25 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and again Dec. 21-23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

David Bates is the News-Register’s business editor. He can be reached at dbates@newsregister.com or 503-687-1228.