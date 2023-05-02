Along the Street March 3

What’s going up

n The new, two-story family dwelling at 218 N.E. Cowls St. in downtown McMinnville is nearing competition, with the exterior walls complete. Andy Wilder of Wilder Rental 2 LLC is building the new structure behind the Willamette Valley Vineyards tasting room building. The two-story, 1,800-square-foot building will cost $175,000, according to city building permits.

n EMPWR has received a temporary occupancy permit for its expanded building at 750 S.E. Booth Bend Road. The company, which produces nutrition bars, planned to increase its workforce in addition to expanding its building.

n The Ground is building a pumphouse for irrigation at its site at 16440 N.W. Red Shot Lane, west of Carlton. The permit says the project is valued at $40,000.

n Carlton Custom Wineworks LLC, a company based in Hillsboro, plans to add a tasting room to its existing winery at 130 W. Monroe St., Carlton. The 685-square-foot addition will cost $139,545, the building permit says.

n Van Duzer Vineyards is building a retaining wall at its site at 12501 N.E. Worden Hill Road. The 200-foot long retaining wall varies in height with the terrain, up to 10 feet tall in places. Cost is $105,000.

n A commercial building at 138 E. Main St., Sheridan, is adding an awning. The permit says the project will cost $20,000.

n The Stillwater Event Center is being renovated. Work on the historic power center building’s kitchen and other interior spaces will continue into the summer.

n Work is continuing at Humble Pub, which The Ground is building in the former Oak space at 326 N.E. Davis St., McMinnville. Owners said a pre-party will be held out front of the pub on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, with opening of the bar and restaurant in late April.

n A Sheridan company also received a permit to repair the decking and siding at an apartment complex at 1330 W. Main St. Cost is $38,000.

n Timmreck & McNicol Jewelers, 428 N.E. Third St., McMinnville, is undergoing a $200,000 remodeling project that will add restrooms, expand the repair shop and make other improvements.

n Motel 6, 2065 S.W. Highway 99W in McMinnville, is undergoing an interior remodeling project to improve existing units and add new fire protection systems. The project is valued at $300,000. The 15,760-quare-foot, two-story building is used by YCAP for shelters, according to a city building permit.

n A telecom tower at 850 S.W. Booth Bend Road, McMinnville, is being improved in a $35,000 project. Linfield University owns the site, according to a city building permit. The project will modify the tower, exchange an antenna and replace 15 old radios with 12 new ones.

Jewelry shop closes for remodel

A much larger jewelry repair shop, restrooms for customers, a shipping room and expanded back office are in the plans for Timmreck & McNicol Jewelers, 428 N.E. Third St., McMinnville.

Owners Jean Spalding and her spouse, Jordan Simpson, said the jewelry and gift shop is temporarily closed to allow for the work. They hope to fully reopen by Mother’s Day in May.

However, until then, customers can make appointments for jewelry repairs and special orders by calling 503-472-6812 or going to tmjmac.com.

Spalding worked with her dad, David Spalding, before taking over running the store. Dave Spalding is basically retired, she said, after working at Timmreck & McNicol since the 1970s.

“The store hasn’t changed much over the years,” Jean Spalding said.

The shop now includes a large showroom, offices and a repair area about 8 feet wide and 12 feet long. Spalding, who does repairs, said she is especially looking forward to expanding that area to give her more space to work, places for all her tools and storage.

She said she also is pleased Timmreck & McNicol will be able to add bathrooms for customers, something it has never had before.

Spalding and Simpson packed almost everything away in mid-February to make room for the construction. Work started with removing old flooring and demolition of walls. It will continue with improvements in each room, she said.

A reopening celebration is planned to celebrate the completion of the work.

According to the city building permit, the interior remodeling project at Timmreck & McMinnville is valued at $200,000. The shop occupies 2,200 square feet on the first floor.

Imperial Construction Services is the contractor.

Greeters programs planned

GoForth Inspired Addiction Treatment Services will host the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce Greeters program from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, March 7. The location will be 819 N.E. Highway 99W, McMinnville.

In Newberg, the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce Greeters will run for 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 7, at Water Oasis, 15055 N.E. Dopp Road, Newberg.

First ‘Newgrass’ in Newberg

Wolves & People Brewery of Newberg presents the first Newgrass Blues and Bluegrass Festival, March 15, at LaJoie Theater at Chehalem Cultural Center in Newberg. The event features live music all day, classes, and food and beer, Seminars are offered in fiddle, vocal and flatpicking. Beer, wine and cider tastings take place all day.

Seating for live shows is limited, but free workshops and other non-ticketed activities are also available.

Wolves & People founder (and musician) Christian deBenedetti noted that the event has grown from a bluegrass jam at the Benjamin Road brewery “with three players and whole lot of ear-to-ear grins,” into a weekly 6 p.m. Thursday tradition drawing musicians from all over the Willamette Valley or beyond.

At Newgrass, McMinnville band Bootleg Jam performs in the lobby at noon, with LaJoie Theater shows starting at 1 p.m. with Sawtooth and Sons, from Yamhill County. Next up will be Tuesday String Band out of Monmouth, Josh Cole Band, and Never Come Down. A 7 p.m. Knuckle Grease Station takes the stage followed by headliners Broken Compass from Grass Valley, California.

Tickets are $15 to $50 for individual shows and passes; visit chehalemculturalcenter.org to buy tickets

Market poster contest held

The McMinnville Downtown Association is hosting a poster contest for the 2025 McMinnville Farmers Market. The deadline for submissions is March 31. Poster size will be 11-by-17 inches.

Designs must include 2025 McMinnville Downtown Farmers Market details: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursdays, May 8 to Oct.16; First and Cowls streets; EBT and DUFB accepted.

Email submissions to: market@downtownmcminnville.com

The winner will receive a $200 Mac Bucks Gift Card and a McMinnville sweatshirt.

Wineries start passport program

Three leading B Corp-certified wineries in Oregon’s Willamette Valley— Brooks Wine, Winderlea Vineyard & Winery, and Et Fille Wines — are joining forces to launch a “B The Change” B Corp Winery Passport Program through March 31.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of sustainable wine practices and highlight the Revino refillable bottle program, encouraging consumers to make environmentally conscious choices. Glass bottle transport accounts for the majority of the wine industry’s carbon emissions, yet less than 30% of bottles are recycled. Revino’s reusable bottle program offers a solution, reducing emissions by up to 85%.

Brooks Wine is located in the Eola-Amity Hills, Et Fille Wines is in the Chehalem Mountains and Winderlea Vineyard & Winery is based in Dundee.

As part of B Corp Month, the passport program encourages visitors to explore all three tasting rooms, collecting stamps at each stop. Those who visit all three wineries will be entered into a grand prize drawing for an elevated tasting experience for six at each winery. Guests can also enjoy bonus pours featuring selections from the other wineries. Additional incentives include rewards for bringing back Revino bottles — Brooks, for example, will offer loyalty points through its Green Menu program. At the end of the month, each winery will select a guest for an additional prize.

“As one of a small handful of B Corp-certified wineries in the region, we’re thrilled to collaborate with fellow B Corp wineries, that also participate in Revino bottlings, to provide wine lovers with an engaging way to support our shared commitment to sustainability,” said Jennifer Cossey, manager at Brooks. “Through this program, we hope to inspire more people to embrace refillable bottles, support sustainable winemaking, and enjoy visiting three fun wineries, each offering exciting perks while contributing to a more sustainable future in wine and beyond.”

As certified B Corporations, these wineries meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. The collaboration also seeks to strengthen the B Corp brand within the wine industry while fostering a sense of community among environmentally conscious wine enthusiasts. Currently, only 13 wineries in the Willamette Valley are B Corp certified.

To learn more about the Revino Bottles program, follow @revinobottles on Instagram. For additional information about Brooks’ Revino Bottle Program and sustainability initiatives, visit BrooksWine.com.

Flavors of the Foothills launched

Diners and wine-tasters can qualify for prizes through “Flavors of the Foothills,” a passport program offered by businesses, the McMinnville AVA wine region and Visit McMinnville.

Passports are available at any of the participants. Wine tasters can have their passports stamped when they go wine tasting or make a purchase at one of the wineries, or spend at least $25 at a restaurant.

By collecting five winery stamps and three restaurant stamps, they qualify for a drawing for prizes, such as a weekend getaway in McMinnville and entry to the May 24 Flavors of the Foothills Spring Tasting Event and Seminar; dinners or discounts.

The May event, which is open to everyone who buys a ticket, will include a lecture about wine pairing in the morning at The Bindery Event Space, and a “walkabout” wine and food tasting in the afternoon.

The program runs through April 2025.

Participating businesses are:

Wineries: Brittan Vineyards, Coeur de Terre Vineyard, Coleman Vineyard, Hyland Estates, J. Wrigley Vineyards, Maysara Winery, Roshni Vineyard, Violet Vines, Yamhill Valley Vineyards and Youngberg Hill.

Restaurants: Cypress, Hayward, Humble Spirit, La Rambla, Pinch, Pizza Capo and Pura Vida Cocina.

McMinnville AVA has been hosting a similar event for several years. This year, Visit McMinnville joined them and the passport event grew to include restaurants, as well.

For more information, go to mcminnvilleava.org.

‘Wicked’ sing-along planned

Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum will host a “Wicked” sing-along and costume party March 7-8 in its Aerodrome giant screen theater.

Families can watch the popular movie and sing-along to their favorite tunes.

“Wicked” starts at 8 p.m. Friday, March 7, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 8. Doors open at least 30 minutes prior to the movie.

Admission is $23.18 on Friday and $13.73 or $17.93 on Saturday.

For more information, go to the Evergreen website, at www.evergreenmuseum.org.

Send business news to Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.