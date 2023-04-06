Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Mac Market, a popular gathering place since it opened on Alpine Avenue in 2019, will temporarily close for remodeling from April 16 to May 9. It will reopen with a new European-style bakery/coffee bar, two new restaurants and an additional marketplace. Rusty Rae/News-Register##The mural inside Two Dogs Taphouse includes numerous references to McMinnville, from the Spruce Goose to alien visitors. The spaceship beam on the right memorializes several downtown icons who died too soon, Two Dogs representatives said.

By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • April 6, 2023

Along the Street: Mac Market to close temporarily for remodeling

Mac Market will expand its range of businesses and improve its event spaces during remodeling this month.

“We’re calling it ‘Mac Market 2.0,” said owner Diana Riggs, who opened Mac Market in a 40,000 square foot warehouse at 1140 N.E. Alpine Avenue in 2019.

The Market houses a collection of businesses and areas for both private events and public ones that “celebrate diversity, community and inclusion,” Riggs said.

The Market will be closed from April 16 to May 9 for the remodeling project, Riggs said. It will reopen in May with extended summer hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

One of the businesses inside, Sustainable Rituals, will remain open while the rest of the space is closed for construction.

Sustainable Rituals, located at the northwest corner of the market, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The shop sells plants, books and natural products, such as shampoo and soap in bulk.

In addition, Sustainable Rituals will house the Even Pull Farm coolers normally located in another area of Mac Market, where spring vegetables can be purchsed.

Riggs said the Market will consolidate its cafe and bar space into one, a European-style eatery called Bakery Bar.

Three new businesses will move in: Honey Pie Pizza, which already has a New York style pizza place in Newberg; Wellspent Market, expanding from Portland, which sells pantry staples, other foods and “cool things,” Riggs said; and a new restaurant called Hayward, operated by Chef Kari Kihara.

Kihara has been cooking for Mac Market’s cafe and wants to expand to her own restaurant, Riggs said. “She sources everything hyper-locally,” she added.

Hayward will be open for dinner from 4 p.m. until closing time Wednesday through Saturday.

Some construction already is underway, Riggs said, but the main project will start April 16.

In addition to its expansion project, Mac Market is selling Founders Bricks to be displayed on the patio wall outside.

“By purchasing a personalized brick, you’ll own a piece of Mac Market and our mission to cultivate the vibrancy of the region’s food and drink landscape … and ensure public events,” the Market’s website says. For more information, go to macmkt.com.

Two Dogs mural

Two Dogs Taphouse has turned the backing plate of the old Taylor-Dale Hardware sign, which was featured in the restaurant’s original location, into a McMinnville-centric mural.

Brady Martin, one of the managers, said artists Courtney Pownall and Jake Bovee created the mural.

It features McMinnville icons such as the Spruce Goose, a turkey, the Dirty D from the old Deluxe tavern, the mushroom in Airport Park, the News-Register with a headline about the winning Mac High Grizzlies. grapes, hops, aliens and area sports teams, including the Linfield Wildcats, Portland Thorns, Trail Blazers, Ducks and Beavers.

The mural also pays tribute to several downtown personalities who died too soon, Martin said, including chefs Richie Chavez and Rick Drakeley and tattoo artist Jesse McFerran.

Two Dogs, owned by Dave and Jamie Queener, opened at the corner of Fourth and Evans streets in September 2022. It previously had been located at Third and Ford streets in the old Taylor-Dale store.

The main room of the new site features a bar similar to that in the original taphouse, made with hundreds of pennies embedded in resin. The old bar will be reused as tabletops mounted on bases made by McMinnville High School fabrication students.

Two Dogs is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, call 503-857-0753.

Casino CEO

Camille Mercier, who previously was the casino’s human resources director, has been named new chief executive officer of Spirit Mountain Casino.

She will take the position May 1, replacing interim CEO Bruce Thomas. He has been in the leadership position since Stan Dillon resigned in June 2021.

Mercier, a Tribal member, told the Smoke Signals tribal newspaper that she wants to help the casino maximize revenues and create operational efficiencies.

She is the first woman to be chosen as CEO of the casino, which opened in 1995. She has been in the gaming industry since 1996 at three casinos.

According to the Spirit Mountain Gaming Inc., which hired Mercier, she was chosen because of her depth of experience, education, professional development and commitment to the Grand Ronde Tribe.

Mercier is the granddaughter of Margaret Provost, one of the three key restoration figures for the tribe. While growing up in Lebanon, she spent summers in Grand Ronde at tribal youth events.

She worked for the Grand Ronde Tribe as an educational aide in the late 1980s, then moved to the social services and prevention departments. Later she was Spirit Mountain Casino’s human resources director for 15 years.

She also has been a member of the Spirit Mountain Community Fund Board and a variety of committees.

Mercier left Oregon to continue her career at Lucky Eagle Casino in Chehalis, Washington, and at Ameristar Casino in Iowa.

She returned to Grand Ronde in 2018 to become HR director once again.

BIPOC symposium

Linfield University’s Evenstad Center for Wine Education will host its first BIPOC Wine Symposium on Thursday, April 13, on the McMinnville campus.

Linfield is presenting the all-day event in partnership with Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon y Comunidad (AHIVOY). The symposium is open to both students and wine industry professionals.

The day will include panel and roundtable discussions, workshops about creating a more inclusive industry and tastings of wines from Black and Latinx winemakers.

Speakers and guests include Mac McDonald, winemaker and owner of Vision Cellars and co-founder of the Association of African American Vintners; André Hueston Mack, former head sommelier at Per Se and founder of Maison Noir and Vine & Supply; Robin McBride, co-owner and founder of McBride Sisters Wine, the largest Black-owned winery in the United States, as well as the SHE CAN Fund; Sofía Torres-McKay, co-founder of AHIVOY, which empowers vineyard stewards to move up through the ranks via education and professional training, and co-owner of Cramoisi Vineyard and Winery; Miguel Márquez García, sommelier at Republica, Portland Monthly’s 2021 Restaurant of the Year; DeAnna Ornelas, tasting room and hospitality manager for Winderlea Vineyard and Winery and AHIVOY president; and Desiree Noisette, founder and president of Mermosa Wines and Florida’s first Black female winemaker.

The BIPOC Wine Symposium will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Graf Hall on campus. Cost to participate is $49.95, which includes wine tasting and lunch.

For registration and more information, send email to lmunson2@linfield.edu or go to linfield.events/bipoc-wine-symposium.html.

Friday Greeters

Garvin Auto Spa, 1015 N.E. Highway 99W, will host the Friday, April 14, McMinnville Area Chamber Greeters program.

Greeters runs from 8 to 9 a.m. each Friday. For more information, go to the Chamber website, at mcminnville.org.

Jungle Media will host the Greeters program from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, April 14, at 112 N Garfield St, Suite 103, Newberg. For more information, go to chehalemvalley.org.

Little lambs

Johan Vineyards, 4285 N. Highway 99W in Rickreall, will celebrate spring by showing off a dozen new lambs during Lamb-a-Palooza on Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9.

The lambs were born to the winery’s animal husbandry program. Representatives not only will show off the lambs, but also will talk about the farm’s regenerative and biodynamic approach and its grazing practices.

“Rather than focusing solely on the grapes, Johan closely considers all facets of the agricultural ecosystem on property and takes measures to ensure the quality of the fruit developed and the future sustainability of the land,” a winery representative said.

More than 30 acres of its property are maintained as a biodiversity preserve, including restored oak savannas and biologically active riparian zones.

Johan’s lambs fit in with the winery’s overall biodynamic wine production, vineyard manager Nathan Wood said. They’ve even inspired a wine: All Ewe Need is Love is a light-bodied red blend.

During Lamb-a-Palooza, the winery also will offer tastings, bottle sales and Easter egg hunts with sessions at 1 and 3 p.m. each day.

Johan’s tasting room is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For reservations for Lamb-a-Palooza or more information, call the winery at 503-623-8642.

After hours

The Erin Hanson Gallery, 1805 Colvin Court, will host Business After Hours at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

Registration can be made on the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce website, at mcminnville.org.

UFO 5K

The UFO Festival 5K returns at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, May 20, at Joe Dancer Park, McMinnville. Fee is $25 for city residents, $30 for non-residents.

Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit bit.ly/macspecialevents or call 503-434-7310.

