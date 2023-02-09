By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • February 9, 2023 Tweet

Along the Street: Ground offers indoor tennis and pickleball

The Ground has opened an indoor pickleball and tennis facility that’s available to the public through memberships or one-time reservations.

The new two-story facility features a high-ceilinged end that can be set up for tennis or four simultaneous pickleball matches.

The foyer, locker rooms, restrooms and a fitness facility are located on the ground floor at the other end. Upstairs is a multipurpose yoga room that overlooks that courts.

The facility is located west of Carlton on Pike Road, in the area where Von Logging was headquartered.

The Ground has its main offices nearby, along with pastures where it raises sustainable meat animals. In addition, there’s a market garden where Tabula Rasa grows vegetables for the Source farmstand on Highway 47 near Yamhill, and for Humble Spirit restaurant in McMinnville and catering at Stillwater Event Center in McMinnville and other venues.

Frank Foti, who owns The Ground with his wife, Brenda Foti, said they built the indoor pickleball and tennis building because they want to provide more recreational facilities in the area.

Foti is an avid tennis player, but was seen using a pickleball racket at the open house The Ground held Feb. 1 for the new sports facility.

To schedule a time for pickleball or tennis, go to court51.simplybook.me/v2/#book

Cost is $10 for open play on the pickleball courts and $40 to rent a pickleball or tennis court.

Valentine’s event

Apothic House, 112 N.E. Davis St., will host a Valentine’s event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

Several artists will be on hand to show and sell their work. Mocktails, coffee and tea will be served.

The coffee shop is usually open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, go to the Apothic House Facebook page.

CrossFit moves

McMinnville CrossFit IMUA gym has moved from its longtime location on Alpine Avenue to a new site in the industrial park located along Riverside Drive. The new address is 1245 N.E. Alpha Drive, McMinnville.

The gym moved after its building was purchased by Blue Raeven Pies, which will be expanding its facilities and opening a retail shop on Alpine.

McMinnville CrossFit is open from 5:30 to 6:30 and from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and from noon to 1 and 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 5:30 to 6:30 and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and noon to 1 and 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; 5:30 to 6:30 and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and noon to 1 and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays.

The gym is taking new customers. For more information, call 503-435-9143.

BIPOC fundraiser

Abbey Road Farms will host a fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 11, for Our Legacy Harvested, which works to educate, advance and empower the BIPOC community in the wine industry.

The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. at Abbey Road, 10280 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Road, just east of Carlton. It will feature both Abbey Road wines and those from Chosen Family Wines, along with Ezell’s Famous Chicken.

For more information, call Abbey Road, email RSVP@broussardcommunications.com.

Melt down update

Hawaii Five-O-Three has joined the list of restaurants offering Melt Down specials during the February fundraiser for the YCAP food bank.

The restaurant at 619 N.E. Third St. is serving a Korean corndog with spicy batter and mozzarella cheese. It is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on Saturdays for breakfast and lunch.

Restaurants donate $2 for each Melt Down sandwich sold during February.

Other participants are: 1882 Grille, Barley and Vine, Bellevue Country Store, Bierly Brewing, Bistro Maison, Blind Pig, Blue Moon Lounge, Brooks Winery, The By-Pass Bar & Grill, Chehalem Valley Brewing, the Common Cup, Conservatory Bar, Coyote Joe’s, The Diner, Domaine Willamette, Evergreen Museum, Fred’s Bistro, Geraldi’s, Golden Valley Brewery, Grain Station, Great Harvest Bread Company, Harvest Fresh, Honey Pie Pizza, The Horse Radish, Hunny Beez, Jem 100, J’s Family Restaurant and Lounge, Laughing Bean Bistro, Lillie’s Sweet Shop, Mac Market, McMenamins Hotel Oregon, Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn, the Newbergundian Bistro, Old Town Bar & Grill, Pirates Den, Social Goods, Taste of the World food truck,Two Dogs Taphouse, Wildwood Cafe, Willakenzie Estate and Youngberg Hill.

Coffee closure

The Coffee Cottage, which called itself “Newberg’s Original Coffeehouse,” closed at the end of January after being purchased by nearby George Fox University.

The school bought the building and land at 808 E. Hancock St., but not the business, according to customers and general manager Krystal Stevens. They hope the coffee shop will reopen elsewhere.

The Coffee Cottage has been serving beverages and pastries, selling books, showing art and hosting social gatherings since 1990.

The shop has been popular with George Fox students, as well as the wider Newberg community and passersby. It had been owned by Demetri Tsohantaridis, an attorney, since 2019.

Friday Greeters

The Grand, 325 N.E. Third St., will host the Chamber Greeters’ program on Friday, Feb. 17. Greeters will run from 8 to 9 a.m. For more information, go to the McMinnville Chamber website, mcminnville.org.

The Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce will host “Get to Know Your Chamber” from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at 112 N Garfield St, Suite 103, Newberg. For more information, go to chehalemvalley.org.