By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • December 22, 2023 Tweet

Along the Street: Free Christmas meal offered in Willamina

Coyote Joe’s restaurant in Willamina will serve a free Christmas dinner to anyone in need. The meal will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25.

Austin Zirkel of McMinnville bought the popular West Valley eating spot this year from longtime owner Rolly Heuser, who retired. Zirkel is a McMinnville High School graduate who had worked at Geraldi’s Italian Eating Place and volunteered at YCAP before going into the restaurant business on his own.

Coyote Joe’s is located at 142 N.W. Main St, Willamina. For more information, call 503-876-3003.

Laser art

Yamhill has a new business offering laser engraving and hand-crafted items from a variety of artisans.

Lucky Dog Laser opened this month at 110 N. Maple St., Yamhill.

Its hours are not listed. For more information, call 503-710-5128.

Coffee club

The Launch Mid-Valley Coffee Club for Startups and Entrepreneurs will have its first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 16. The session will run from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Nicholson Library at Linfield University.

McMinnville Economic Development Partnership hosts the monthly LMV coffee club. Participants can engage in peer-to-peer networking, share advice and resources and otherwise find support.

To RSVP for meetings on the third Tuesday of each month, send email to heather@mcminnvillebusiness.com.

No Friday Greeters

Neither the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce nor the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce will have a Greeters program on Friday, Dec. 29. Both plan to resume the program Jan. 5.

At the HiFi

HiFi Wine Bar, 711 N.E. Third St., is accepting food donations for Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP) through Saturday, Dec. 23. Drop canned or packaged foods at the wine bar, open 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and receive a raffle ticket for music and wine-related prizes at the wine bar’s Christmas party on Dec. 23.

DJ Derek Smith will spin holiday tunes starting at 6 p.m., with prize drawings to follow. Wine bottles $300 or less will be 20 percent off during the party. Ugly sweaters or other holiday garb encouraged, and bring a gift and take one home in the white elephant gift exchange.

Send business news to Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.