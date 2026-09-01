By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • September 1, 2026 Tweet

Along the Street: Banks collect diapers for families in need

Nine Yamhill County banks are collecting diapers for A Family Place diaper bank, which distributes free diapers to families in need.

The annual “Banks for the Bank Diaper Drive” will run through September. The goal is to collect 30,000 diapers, which will help A Family Place stock its shelves for the rest of the year, according to organizers of the effort.

The diaper drive is being held in conjunction with National Diaper Need Awareness Week, Sept. 14-20.

Research by the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) shows that nearly half of U.S. families with young children are facing diaper insecurity. According to the NDBN Diaper Check 2026, 40% of households with children under age 4 in diapers reported struggling to afford enough diapers.

“Many people are surprised to learn that families cannot use SNAP benefits for diapers,” said Ann Stevenson, coordinator of A Family Place’s diaper bank. “A parent can be doing everything right and still be left choosing between diapers, gas, rent or groceries.”

Stevenson said the demand for diapers in Yamhill County is growing. The most needed sizes are 6 and 7, and pull-ups in sizes 4T-5T and 5T-6T.

Donations can be made at McMinnville and Newberg branches of First Federal, KeyBank, Columbia Bank, Citizens Bank, Chase Bank, OnPoint Community Credit Union, Oregon State Credit Union, First Community Credit Union and EMBOLD Credit Union.

Donations can be made through the A Family Place’s Amazon wishlist at www.familyplacerelief.org.

A Family Place is part of Lutheran Community Services Northwest Yamhill County. Last year, the nonprofit distributed more than 200,000 free diapers to families in Yamhill County.

For those in need, the diaper banks are open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays in three locations:

• McMinnville at 125 S.W. Cowls St. in the First Baptist Church.

• Willamina at 1100 N.E. Oaken Hills Drive on the school campus.

• Newberg at 600 E. Sixth St.

Hagan Hamilton wins for Juliette’s House

Hagan Hamilton Insurance Solutions and community voters won $10,000 for Juliette’s House, the Yamhill County child abuse advocacy center, in a competition sponsored by Liberty Mutual Insurance.

The McMinnville-based insurance broker initially won a $5,000 2026 Liberty Mutual Make More Happen Award. Community members cast enough votes on the Liberty Mutual website to double that amount.

According to Juliette’s House, the money will help expand the assessment center’s education programs, launch Camp Hope and extend outreach services to more communities and to adults with disabilities.

Hagan Hamilton representatives said the company has supported Juliette’s House since 2001 through financial contributions, volunteer leadership and community advocacy.

“Knowing that so many government grants have been put on hold over the past two years, (Juliette’s House advocates) are so appreciative of the support by Hagan Hamilton as well as community support so children can continue on their healing journey,” said Kevin Baty, a Hagan Hamilton employee who served on the Juliette’s House board.

Liberty Mutual presented the awards, saying Hagan Hamilton’s commitment to Juliette’s House “demonstrates how local businesses can make a meaningful difference by helping children and families access the care and support they need during some of life’s most difficult moments.”

Mac school business leader recognized

Jason Hall, director of finances for the McMinnville School District, has been named one of 20 recipients nationwide of the Association of School Business Officials International 2026 Emerging Leaders Scholarship. He is the only Oregon winner.

The scholarships, sponsored by Security Benefit, recognize school business professionals with five or fewer years of experience in the profession. The award supports their continued growth through professional development, networking and mentorship.

Hall and other winners will receive a $2,000 scholarship to attend ASBO International’s 2026 Annual Conference & Expo in Pittsburgh, Oct. 14-16.

“Strong leadership begins with investing in emerging talent,” said Jim Rowan, CAE, SFO, executive director of ASBO International. “The Emerging Leaders Scholarship helps connect new school business professionals with the knowledge, relationships, and experiences that will shape their careers.”

Winery to host ‘Reading Between the Vines’

Remy Wines will host “Reading Between the Vines” from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7. The winery is located at 7495 N.E. McDougall Road, Dayton.

Poet Tor Strand and authors Joe Wilkins and Emily Podwoiski will read selections of their work. Acoustic alt folk band Mule on Fire will play live music. Wine and books will be available for purchase.

Admission is free, but tickets are needed. To reserve a spot, go to the Reading Between the Vines Facebook page.

WorkSource job fair planned in Newberg

WorkSource Oregon and local employers will host a job fair in Newberg from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Northwest Christian Church, 2315 Villa Road. Admission is free.

According to Ericka Cardenas of WorkSource, job seekers will be able to connect with employers currently hiring for a variety of positions.

Employers include Aerotek, Mid Columbia Bus Company, Express Employment, 3D Plastics, Visiting Angels, WinCo Foods, Cherriots, EMBOLD Credit Union, Love INC, Home Instead, Oregon Department of Revenue and EMPWR.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/1998913750838?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Annual fundraiser event tickets available

With Courage, which helps families of those diagnosed with breast cancer, will hold its largest fundraiser of the year Oct. 10 at the event center at the North American Aerospace Museum, formerly Evergreen.

The gala will feature dinner and auctions.

The event coincides with other With Courage activities during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The nonprofit will again organize pink light displays in downtown McMinnville and Carlton and the “Shop Pink” campaign, in which businesses have specials and donate part of the proceeds.

For more information, go to the website, www.withcourage.org.

Carlton Crush returns with vendors, grape stomping

Carlton’s annual celebration of winemaking, Carlton Crush, will return Saturday, Sept. 12. The festival will feature grape-stomping competitions along with food, wine and vendor booths in the festival area. A free kids stomp will be at 1 p.m. in the family zone.

Registration for a team of four is $200 and includes a hat, logo glass and tasting tickets for each member. To sign up or for more information, visit www.carltonbusinessassociation.com/events.

Clinic accepts PB&J donation, gives free sports physicals

In return for donations of peanut butter and jelly, McMinnville Immediate Health Care & Occupational Medicine clinic is providing free sports physicals for athletes under 18 on Wednesdays in September.

The pantry staples will be donated to the annual Spread the Love Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive hosted by the YCAP food bank during October.

Physicals can be scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30 at the clinic, 207 N.E. 19th St., Suite 102, McMinnville. Walk-ins will be accommodated as availability permits. For more information, call 503-435-1077.

Hartzell joins First Federal board of directors

First Federal Savings & Loan Association of McMinnville has appointed Ryan Hartzell to its board of directors.

Hartzell has 31 years of experience in the insurance industry, with a career focused on insurance programs for banks. He regularly speaks and teaches for banking industry committees, including lending operations, human resources and board presentations.

A lifelong resident of McMinnville, he is a partner, vice president and board member of Hagan Hamilton Insurance Solutions.

Hartzell’s father, Randy, spent his nearly 40-year career as a banker with First Federal.

Jim Schlotfeldt, president and CEO of First Federal, said Hartzell will add insight and perspective to the board. “As a community bank with more than 100 years of serving our region, our success has always been rooted in strong local leadership and a deep understanding of the people and businesses that we serve,” Schlotfeldt said.

First Federal’s board provides oversight and guidance to ensure the long-term strength of the association while supporting its mission of serving customers, employees and the communities throughout Yamhill County and the Willamette Valley.

MV Advancements to mark 60th anniversary

MV Advancements, which helps clients with developmental disabilities find work and lead meaningful lives, will mark its 60th anniversary with an open house on Thursday, Sept. 10. The free event will last from 4 to 6 p.m. at the nonprofit organization’s headquarters, 600 S.E. Baker St., McMinnville.

Parents of adult children started MVA as Mid-Valley Workshop in 1966. The original location was in Amity, and several other sites have been added over the years. MVA opened its new headquarters, consolidating offices and services, last year.

The nonprofit now serves more than 300 clients in Yamhill and Polk counties. Its services include a supported job program that places clients with local employers, benefiting both parties.

For more information, visit mvadvancements.org.

Hampton Lumber launches Substack publication

Hampton Lumber recently launched “Forests at Work,” a free Substack publication with articles from foresters, mill managers, wood products professionals and other experts from the forest products industry.

Hampton has a mill in Willamina, along with sites in other locations.

Kristin Rasmussen of Hampton said the company created “Forests at Work” to provide firsthand perspectives on topics such as forestry, wildfire, climate change, forest policy, manufacturing, workforce development, housing and rural communities.

The link to subscribe is substack.com/@hamptonlumber.

McMinnville store marks September as Organic Month

During Organic Month, September, Natural Grocers’ stores in McMinnville and other locations will host special educational programs and raise funds for Rodale Institute’s Farmer Training and Veteran Farmer Training programs.

Natural Grocers’ ongoing partnership with Rodale Institute helps equip future regenerative organic farmers with the skills needed to grow healthy food, restore soil health and strengthen local communities, a company representative said. The company hopes to raise $100,000 for Rodale during September.

In addition to accepting customer donations, Natural Grocers will donate $1 to Rodale Institute for every limited-edition Organic Month reusable shopping bag sold for $1.99. For every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold for $2.99, Natural Grocers will donate $2 to Rodale Institute.

Greeters planned Friday

Ricochet Wine Company, 1421 N.E. Alpha Drive, will host the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce Greeters program from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4.

In Newberg, the Chehalem Valley Chamber’s Greeters program will be hosted by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue at Station 21, 3100 Middlebrook Drive.



To submit items for consideration in Along the Street, email Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.