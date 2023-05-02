Along the Street 041326

McMinnville brewer honored

Heater Allen Brewing took home a bronze medal for Light European Beers at the Oregon Beer Awards, held April 6 at Revolution Hall in Portland.

The McMinnville brewery was honored for its 10 Degrees Pils, a relatively low alcohol, Czech-style pale light lager, said Lisa Allen, head brewer/owner.

“It’s a staff favorite,” she said.

Silver went to Von Henion for its Leichtbier and the gold to pFriem Family Brewing for its lager.

Heather Allen’s brewery and tasting room are located at 907 N.E. 10th Ave., McMinnville. Hours are 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday and 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 503-472-4898.

Grocery store plans open house

Natural Grocers, which plans to open a store in McMinnville this summer, will host a meet and greet for the community from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at the Red Lion Inn, 2535 N.E. Cumulus Ave., McMinnville.

Company representatives will discuss Natural Grocers history, values and standards, along with job openings and answer questions.

Natural Grocers is a nationwide chain of all-organic groceries, health care products, vitamins and other goods that started in Colorado in 1954.

In McMinnville, it is remodeling the former Rite Aid building at Evans Street and Highway 99W, with hopes of opening in July.

Natural Grocers currently has stores in Salem, Beaverton and Tigard, among other cities across the country.

Wesson joined Maysara Winery

Maysara Winery has hired Clay Wesson as its new director of operations.

He will oversee the daily business functions of the winery and its 532-acre estate southwest of McMinnville. He said his job involves ensuring that Maysara retains its commitment to biodynamic viticulture and “nature to nature” winemaking.

Maysara, founded by the Momtazi family in 1997, is celebrating its 25th vintage this year. It recently was ranked No. 23 on the website www.theworlds50best.com/vineyards. It also was recently featured in a documentary, “SOMM: Cup of Salvation.”

“I am honored to join the Momtazi family and contribute to a legacy that is so deeply rooted in both heritage and environmental stewardship,” Wesson said. “My goal is to listen, learn, and implement operational strategies that allow our team to do their best work and continue making a meaningful difference in the Willamette Valley wine community.”

Naseem Momtazi, director of sales and marketing for the winery, said her family is excited that Wesson will bring “a fresh perspective and dedication to our family business.”

For more information about Maysara winery, visit www.maysara.com. Tastings can be booked through the website or by calling 503-843-1234.

Chemeketa promotes offerings

During Community College Month, celebrated in April, Chemeketa Community College is promoting the role it plays in “expanding access to education, strengthening communities and preparing a skilled workforce,” CCC representatives said.

The regional community college is based in Salem, with satellite campuses such as the Yamhill Valley Campus in McMinnville. It offers numerous career and technical training programs specific to different industries, in addition to basic college subjects and transfer degrees.

In McMinnville, Chemeketa provides a variety of courses that prepare health care workers. The college also works with McMinnville High School for its certified nursing assistant program in which students can earn CNA certification before graduating from high school. It has similar working relationships with other schools in the area.

Chemeketa also offers a full scholarship for graduating high school seniors with top grades. They can qualify as Chemeketa Scholars for two years of education.

“Community colleges are where opportunity starts, and at Chemeketa, we see that in action every single day,” said Jessica Howard, president and CEO of Chemeketa.. “We see students who are changing the trajectory of their lives, starting college for the first time, returning to finish what they began, or gaining new skills to move into a better career.”

In Oregon, community colleges serve more than 200,000 students annually. That contributes to a stronger, more resilient economy and more vibrant communities, Howard said.

“When our students succeed, our entire region benefits,” she said.

For more information, go to www.chemeketa.edu.

Okta to reopen for the season

Okta Farm & Table, the restaurant at the Tributary Hotel in downtown McMinnville, will reopen Wednesday, April 15, as local farm produce begins to be available in abundance.

It will be open Wednesday through Sundays for the first two weeks, then Thursday through Sunday from May 1 until the end of the growing season.

Okta serves a four-course menu for $100. Courses are titled “field” (such as, in spring, hearty greens, baby carrots and other produce from Okta’s farm on Wind Ridge Road northeast of Carlton); “sea,” seafood from the Oregon coast; “pasture” (local rabbit, lamb and other meats)” and “pantry” (a savory or sweet finish to the meal). Diners can select from three choices in each course.

Chef Christy Smith heads the kitchen team. Elena Mudrak is the farm manager. They and other members of the Okta team meet in November and December to decide what to grow in the coming season.

This year, they are trying different varieties of familiar vegetables as well as “edible landscape” plants such as cardoons, said Christine Langelier, director of operations for the Tributary Group.

Okta, at 618 N.E. Third St., will serve dinners to the public starting at 5 p.m., with the last reserved seating at 9 p.m. Walk-ins will be accepted, as well. Reservations can be made at opentable.com.

Reservations also are available through www.tributaryhotel.com.

Greeters to meet at fairgrounds

Yamhill County Commissioner Kit Johnston, who is running for re-election, will host the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce Greeters program Friday, April 17. The event will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds.

In Newberg, T-Mobile and Gibson Auctions Services will host Greeters for the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday, April 17. The program will start at 8 a.m. at T-Mobile, 4105 E. Crestview St., Newberg.