Allen "Bruce" Casner 1938 - 2020

Allen “Bruce” Casner passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Allen was an Air Force veteran, a firefighter, an arson investigator and retired Fire Marshall for Marion County. After retiring from the Fire Department, he became a long-haul truck driver and drove cross-country with his wife, Phyllis. Later he worked for May Trucking before he fully retired.

Allen loved car shows, drag races and air shows. He enjoyed helping others with food drives and Toys for Tots, and also provided transportation for veterans to the VA Hospital.

He is survived by his daughter, Deanna Morris; son, Michael Casner; and three grandchildren.

There will be a private service at Willamette National Cemetery for immediate family. If you would like, make a donation in his name to the Wildfire Victims of the Santiam Fires through the United Way. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.