Allen::28

Time to act

Please vote for John Linder and Neyssa Hays and for commissioner seats 1 and 3.

If undecided, read an April 24 letter by Liesl Forve clearly explaining how Kit Johnston and Jason Fields are taxing you. And don’t forget Kit’s and Jason’s past actions, documenting that they aren’t for the people.

In October, Kit voted to remove public land — the Yamhelas Westsider Trail — from the county’s transportation system plan. The item was added following initial agenda publication, so no information was included in the meeting packet.

Commissioner Bubba King voted no. He said citizens should decide what they want to do with their land.

Development of the trail would not raise taxes, as organizers can gather public and private donations. In fact the trail would qualify for a $1.7 million state grant, now available. And it cannot set the stage for light rail, per repeal of Ordinance 880.

In 2023, newly elected Chehalem Park and Recreation board member Jason Fields voted down a footbridge to allow access to 11 acres of agency-owned land at Ewing Young Park.

At a CPRD meeting, Fields snarled to Superintendent Don Clements, “I’m telling you, Don, the moment we get elected and sworn in, that bridge idea is dead, OK?

“I want to be clear about that. That bridge idea is dead ... I’m not in charge right now, but I’m telling you for sure we are going to kill the bridge idea.”

Why such vicious opposition by the new board member supposed to support — not abort — parks? Because approval of a footbridge might lead to approval of other bridges and trails, and some big-money contributors to Jason’s campaign adamantly oppose to one in particular — Yamhelas Westsider. Yet citizens have indicated repeatedly they want both the trail and bridge.

Janice Allen

Newberg