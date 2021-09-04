Allan Wayne Green Jr. 1961 - 2021

On Saturday, September 4, 2021, this world lost an amazing man. Allan Wayne Green Jr. passed away unexpectedly from non-COVID-related health issues at WVMC, with his wife Alyssa and family by his side.

Allan Jr. was born November 19, 1961, in Morton, Washington, to Allan Wayne Green Sr. and Virginia (Mullins) Green. Allan Sr. was in the logging business, and the family moved often, taking them to Alaska, Washington and various parts of Oregon. In 1975, the family moved to Newberg, then settled in Yamhill, where Allan attended and graduated from Y-C High. In high school Allan excelled at football and track & field events, earning several awards for his ability to throw the javelin while setting school records.

After logging for a few years, Allan went to work for a family friend learning the electric motor trade. He then moved on to work in several big Portland shops. In 1988, Allan began working at S&W Electric, and in 1992 purchased the company. He was proud of the business he built up, providing quality service to his many customers.

In 1994, Allan was introduced to Alyssa by a mutual friend, and in 1998 the two were married. Allan and Alyssa have three amazing fur babies, a dog Sunny, and two cats, Fanny and Sassy, who provided hours of enjoyment. When Allan and Alyssa weren't working on projects around their home, they enjoyed attending and participating in car shows, drag racing, watching high school sports, attending local live music events, fishing, camping, going to garage sales and thrift stores. They often enjoyed breakfast with their friends at the VFW Hall in Willamina. But, above all, they enjoyed being together; they shared a deep love for each other and a special friendship.

Allan was an extremely friendly, outgoing, intelligent and well-read man who could talk to anyone about anything. Anyone who had the pleasure to meet Allan was an instant friend. It was not unusual for Allan to talk to neighboring campers, and if he saw them again, he would call them by name. He was one of a kind, and will be missed by so many people.

Allan was preceded in death by his dad, Allan Sr., and his mom, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Alyssa; his sisters, Chris Curtis (Ken) of McMinnville, and Julie Thompson of Cascadia; his brother, Mike (Kerry) of McMinnville; his nieces, Breeanna, Destiny and Vanessa; and nephews, Colby, Bradley and Jerry Jr.; and so many people who loved him and considered him a dear and treasured friend.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com