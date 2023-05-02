Alice Keister 1933 - 2025

Alice Keister passed away on November 11, 2025, in Tualatin, Oregon, at the age of 92. She was born August 13, 1933, in Moorhead City, Minnesota. She leaves behind memories cherished by those who knew her. Her happiest times were with her many family members and friends. May her memory bring comfort and peace to all.

She is survived by daughter, Cynthia Lawson; sons, Ed Lee and Jeff Lee; and over 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Lee; and son, Kirby Lee.

The Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 8, 2025, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, 135 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, OR 97128.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com