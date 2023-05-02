Airport operator, property easements up for vote

Eyes will be on the skies at Tuesday’s McMinnville City Council meeting, with votes on a new airport operator and the sale of air easements adjacent to Tice Park, and a presentation on the upcoming Oregon International Air Show.

Councilors will vote on a McMinnville Airport Commission recommendation to name Trimble Aviation as the new Fixed-Base Operator of McMinnville Municipal Airport; replacing Potcake Aviation.

Owners Jerry Trimble and Alison Row have operated a helicopter and aviation training business from the site since 2007, and a scoring committee placed Trimble well ahead of other bidders KT Aero and NOVA Aviation.

Trimble proposed using $350,000 of its own money as matching funds for a state Connect Oregon grant that would be used to construct an interim terminal building and renovate an existing onsite Quonset hut.

Airport Manager John Paskell recommended a 30-year agreement to establish a long-term partnership.

“A long-term lease of 30 years, with a possible 10-year extension, provides for financial certainty and stability for the McMinnville Municipal Airport, and encourages capital investment on the part of the service provider,” Paskell said in a staff report.

If hired, Trimble will oversee day-to-day operations for fueling and parking planes, providing services to pilots and passengers, ground support and more.

A second lease for the Federal Aviation Administration will also be considered. The FAA rents 600 square feet of space in the Oregon State Police building, adjacent to the airport, for storage and office space — and is proposing a 10-year lease extension.

Councilors will also decide what to do with air easements over private property on Northwest 25th Street, originally set to create a buffer between the residential lots and Tice Park.

When the city purchased property that would become Tice Park from George and Gladys Tice in 1978, the transaction allowed adjacent property owners the option to buy a 100-foot-wide tract of land — on its own tax lot — separating the park and their homes. Those tracts included an air easement and a 30-year restriction that the property would be used for park purposes (which expired in 2008), according to city staff.

The land is behind the row of eight addresses, from 115 to 245 N.W. 25th St.

Councilors discussed options at a January meeting after property owners requested release of the easements and agreed to have the tracts appraised to help guide their next step.

An appraisal by RSP and Associates LLC found the tracts would increase in value by $40,000 to $85,000 by removing the easements making them buildable lots. Estimates from the Yamhill County Tax Assessor were higher, between $117,000 and $129,000 in increased value.

The discrepancy is over street access. The assessor calculated the lots as independent residential, while RSP considered them accessory to the current homes because access easements would be required due to the parcels’ location away from a road.

Council could pursue sale of the easements, remove them at no cost or keep them in place, according to city staff.

Oregon Air Show President Eric Corning and McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce President John Olson will also report to councilors about the upcoming air show, scheduled for Aug. 14-16.

The show will feature the return of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, which last performed here in 2023, as part of the team’s 80th anniversary tour.

Also at the meeting, new Ward 3 councilor Carson Benner will be sworn in.

Prior to its regular meeting, councilors will hold a work session with contracted state lobbyist Doug Riggs on priorities for the 2027 legislative session.

The city is hoping to build on recent funding success that has brought in $7.7 million since 2021, including $2.5 million for projects in this year’s session.

Following its regular meeting, council will convene an executive session to consult with counsel regarding “current litigation or litigation likely to be filed.”

The work session will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kent Taylor Civic Hall, followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m.