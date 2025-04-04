Adult egg hunt planned for cancer foundation

The Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation will host its second-annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt fundraiser on Saturday, April 19, at The Preserve event center and golf course just south of McMinnville on Highway 99W at Bayou Drive.

The 21 and older event will run from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

It will include a search for golf ball “eggs,” with prizes awarded. Food by Ric-Rac Texas BBQ will be served, and adult beverages will be available. Wine tastings and sales and music by Dante Zapata also will be featured.

Tickets are $45.

Proceeds will go to the cancer foundation, which helps cancer patients with non-medical needs such as rent, utilities and transportation.

Last year, the first Adult Egg Hunt drew 100 people and raised just over $10,000, said Patty Williams, director of the foundation. This year, she is hoping for 150 to 175 participants.

In addition to raising money, though, she said the foundation wants to provide an enjoyable annual tradition for adults.

For tickets and more information, go to wvcancerfoundation.org or call 503-435-4692.