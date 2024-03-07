Adaptive egg hunt offered March 16

The annual Adaptive Egg Hunt, an event for children with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities and their families, will take place Saturday, March 16.

Free activities will run from 10 a.m. to noon at Willamette Elementary School, formerly called Columbus, in McMinnville.

The event will include egg hunts with eggs that beep or are on an elevated table, making it easier for youngsters to reach them. In addition, there will be face painting, cookie decorating, glitter tattoos, a photo booth and a bounce house.

Lunch will be provided.

The annual event is sponsored by local educators and others with experience in the field of developmental disabilities. For more information, go to the Adaptive Egg Hunt Facebook page.

Additional Easter egg hunts will be held in McMinnville and other Yamhill County locations on March 30, the day before Easter.